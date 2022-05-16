FOREX-Dollar knocked from 20-year high; yuan slide pauses

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - The dollar fought for a footing on Tuesday and the tumbling Chinese yuan found a floor as investors trimmed bets on whether U.S. interest rate rises will drive further dollar gains.

The greenback has edged from a two-decade high this week and was a touch softer across the board in early Asia trade, while U.S. bond yields have pulled back slightly as traders reckon aggressive near-term hikes will drag on longer-run U.S. growth.

The euro EUR=EBS rose about 0.1% on the dollar to $1.0446 and the Australian and New Zealand dollars lifted about 0.1% and are off multi-year lows.

China's yuan CNH=D3 was steady at 6.7953 per dollar in offshore trade, and seems to be finding a base after sliding more than 6% in a month. CNY/

Hopes for an end to Shanghai's strict COVID-19 lockdown has offset poor April economic data and traders are also encouraged by more signs of policy support.

China cut mortgage rates for first-home buyers over the weekend and on Monday, sources told Reuters that authorities had asked some financially healthy property developers to sell bonds in order to help boost market sentiment.

"Dollar/CNH has been a big driver of G10 currencies," said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, referring to offshore yuan. He added that a pause in its slide as well as a calming of markets' volatility generally has paused dollar gains, for now.

"A lot has been priced in and we're not getting any new news from Fed officials," he said. "I think people are just taking some of that money off the table at the moment."

Sterling GBP=D3 has bounced about 1.5% from a two-year hold and was steady at $1.2328 on Tuesday. The yen JPY=EBS held at 129.115 and is holding above a two-decade trough.

The U.S. dollar index =USD dipped marginally to 104.100 and is about 0.8% below Friday's 20-year peak of 105.100.

Global interest rate expectations are also growing more hawkish.

The gap between 10-year German DE10YIL=RR and U.S. real yields US10YTIP=RR has narrowed by more than 30 basis points this month and central banks in Britain and Australia have raised rates.

Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's May meeting are due later in the day as are public appearances from several Federal Reserve officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell at 1800 GMT.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 last bought $0.6976 and the New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 $0.6309.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0116 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0442

$1.0435

+0.07%

-8.15%

+1.0455

+1.0429

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

129.1150

129.0800

+0.12%

+12.35%

+129.2800

+128.9550

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

134.81

134.71

+0.07%

+3.45%

+135.1300

+134.5000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

1.0018

1.0027

-0.10%

+9.81%

+1.0022

+1.0013

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.2326

1.2321

+0.05%

-8.85%

+1.2337

+1.2321

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2836

1.2848

-0.09%

+1.53%

+1.2853

+1.2829

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.6981

0.6972

+0.15%

-3.95%

+0.6990

+0.6968

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6312

0.6309

+0.01%

-7.82%

+0.6323

+0.6308

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.