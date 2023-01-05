FOREX-Dollar jumps on strong employment data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Thursday after data pointed to a strong jobs market a day before Friday's highly anticipated employment report for December, supporting the prospect that the Federal Reserve could keep hiking rates at an aggressive pace.

Private employment increased by 235,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment report showed on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private jobs increasing 150,000.

Separately, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a three-month low last week, while layoffs fell 43% in December.

“The payrolls and the wage data is very key for the Fed’s stance,” said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago, though he noted that Fed moves were not contingent on one piece of data, with each release representing more “tiles in the mosaic”.

Friday’s government jobs and wage data for December is this week’s major economic focus as investors gauge how high the U.S. central bank is likely to raise rates, and for how long.

It is expected to show that employers added 200,000 jobs in the month, while average hourly earnings are predicted to have risen 0.4% in December for an annual increase of 5%. USNFAR=ECI, USAVGE=ECI, USAVHE=ECI

Consumer price data for December, due on Jan. 12, is expected to show that prices gained by 0.1% in December. USCPI=ECI

Fed funds futures traders increased their bets on Thursday that the Fed could hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting concluding on February 1. It is now seen as a 48% chance, up from 31% on Wednesday morning, with a 25 basis points increase sill seen as marginally more likely.

Brien said that it would likely take “something extraordinary” in terms of much higher than expected inflation or wage gains for the Fed to raise rates by 50 basis points next month, with Fed officials now preferring to move in more gradual 25 basis point increments as they evaluate the impact of higher rates.

The Fed slowed the pace of its rate hikes to 50 basis points in December, following four consecutive 75-basis point increases.

Minutes from the Fed’s December meeting released on Wednesday emphasized “the need to retain flexibility and optionality when moving policy to a more restrictive stance," but also expressed concern about any "misperception" in financial markets that their commitment to fighting inflation was flagging.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday that inflation was the biggest headwind facing the U.S. economy right now and U.S. Federal Reserve officials "remain determined" to lower it back to the central bank's 2% target.

The dollar was last up 0.65% against the euro EUR=EBS at $1.0536, and up 0.91% against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS at 133.81.

The yen has rebounded dramatically from a more than 30-year low of 151.94 reached in October. After a tweak last month, traders are betting the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will soon fully abandon its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

The BOJ is putting more emphasis on an inflation gauge that excludes fuel costs and will likely raise its projections for the index's growth in quarterly forecasts due this month, sources told Reuters.

"We're on our way out of YCC, so it's just a question of timing," said James Malcolm, head of FX strategy at UBS.

Sterling GBP=D3 was down 1.25% at $1.1905.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:01AM (1501 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

105.0500

104.2100

+0.82%

1.507%

+105.0600

+103.9800

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0536

$1.0605

-0.65%

-1.67%

+$1.0631

+$1.0535

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

133.8100

132.6250

+0.91%

+2.08%

+133.8250

+131.6900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

140.99

140.62

+0.26%

+0.49%

+141.3500

+139.9900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9361

0.9298

+0.70%

+1.25%

+0.9362

+0.9263

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1905

$1.2059

-1.25%

-1.53%

+$1.2077

+$1.1904

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3546

1.3480

+0.51%

-0.01%

+1.3549

+1.3471

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6761

$0.6839

-1.12%

-0.80%

+$0.6845

+$0.6762

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9862

0.9857

+0.05%

-0.34%

+0.9871

+0.9834

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8849

0.8794

+0.63%

+0.06%

+0.8862

+0.8792

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6232

$0.6291

-0.93%

-1.84%

+$0.6309

+$0.6230

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.2285

10.0950

+1.38%

+4.28%

+10.2395

+10.0415

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.7741

10.6780

+0.90%

+2.67%

+10.8028

+10.6716

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.6649

10.5019

+0.91%

+2.47%

+10.6716

+10.4853

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.2375

11.1360

+0.91%

+0.79%

+11.2560

+11.1357

(Additional reporting by Harry Robertson in London; Editing by Alex Richardson)

