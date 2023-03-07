FOREX-Dollar jumps on hawkish Powell testimony

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - The dollar extended gains against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the U.S. central bank will stay the course until the job is done, adding that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated.
Powell also said that the Fed is prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes if data indicates it is warranted. That comes after the bank slowed the pace of its tightening to 25 basis points at its last two meetings, following larger hikes last year.
The dollar index =USD was last up 0.91% on the day at 105.2. The euro EUR=EBS dropped 0.84% to $1.0593.
The greenback gained 0.68% to 136.85 Japanese yen JPY-EBS.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:11AM (1511 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
105.2000
104.2600
+0.91%
1.652%
+105.2200
+104.1100
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0593
$1.0684
-0.84%
-1.13%
+$1.0695
+$1.0591
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
136.8500
135.9250
+0.68%
+4.38%
+136.8500
+135.5600
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
144.95
145.17
-0.15%
+3.31%
+145.4400
+144.6100
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9395
0.9308
+0.93%
+1.61%
+0.9398
+0.9288
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1888
$1.2027
-1.13%
-1.68%
+$1.2065
+$1.1887
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3721
1.3612
+0.80%
+1.27%
+1.3724
+1.3600
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6604
$0.6732
-1.88%
-3.10%
+$0.6748
+$0.6605
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9951
0.9942
+0.09%
+0.57%
+0.9965
+0.9926
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8908
0.8880
+0.32%
+0.72%
+0.8910
+0.8858
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6142
$0.6197
-0.89%
-3.27%
+$0.6221
+$0.6140
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.6080
10.4290
+0.87%
+7.19%
+10.6120
+10.4060
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.2441
11.1294
+1.03%
+7.15%
+11.2510
+11.1067
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.6605
10.4478
+1.16%
+2.43%
+10.6690
+10.4202
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.2923
11.1629
+1.16%
+1.28%
+11.3110
+11.1400
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jason Neely)
