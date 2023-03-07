FOREX-Dollar jumps on hawkish Powell testimony

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - The dollar extended gains against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the U.S. central bank will stay the course until the job is done, adding that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated.

Powell also said that the Fed is prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes if data indicates it is warranted. That comes after the bank slowed the pace of its tightening to 25 basis points at its last two meetings, following larger hikes last year.

The dollar index =USD was last up 0.91% on the day at 105.2. The euro EUR=EBS dropped 0.84% to $1.0593.

The greenback gained 0.68% to 136.85 Japanese yen JPY-EBS.

Currency bid prices at 10:11AM (1511 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

105.2000

104.2600

+0.91%

1.652%

+105.2200

+104.1100

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0593

$1.0684

-0.84%

-1.13%

+$1.0695

+$1.0591

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

136.8500

135.9250

+0.68%

+4.38%

+136.8500

+135.5600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

144.95

145.17

-0.15%

+3.31%

+145.4400

+144.6100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9395

0.9308

+0.93%

+1.61%

+0.9398

+0.9288

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1888

$1.2027

-1.13%

-1.68%

+$1.2065

+$1.1887

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3721

1.3612

+0.80%

+1.27%

+1.3724

+1.3600

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6604

$0.6732

-1.88%

-3.10%

+$0.6748

+$0.6605

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9951

0.9942

+0.09%

+0.57%

+0.9965

+0.9926

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8908

0.8880

+0.32%

+0.72%

+0.8910

+0.8858

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6142

$0.6197

-0.89%

-3.27%

+$0.6221

+$0.6140

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6080

10.4290

+0.87%

+7.19%

+10.6120

+10.4060

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2441

11.1294

+1.03%

+7.15%

+11.2510

+11.1067

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.6605

10.4478

+1.16%

+2.43%

+10.6690

+10.4202

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.2923

11.1629

+1.16%

+1.28%

+11.3110

+11.1400

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jason Neely)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

