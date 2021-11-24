FOREX-Dollar jumps on hawkish Fed, strong consumer spending data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The dollar gained broadly on Wednesday, reaching 16-month highs against the euro and an almost five-year top against the Japanese yen as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy faster than its peers.

Fed officials have contributed to the more hawkish view that the U.S. central bank may act sooner to try to stem rising price pressures if inflation doesn’t moderate, while the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to remain more dovish as growth in the region lags.

Various Fed policymakers said they would be open to speeding up the elimination of their bond-buying program if high inflation held and move more quickly to raise interest rates, minutes of the bank's last policy meeting released on Wednesday showed.

The dollar’s strength is “a reflection of the willing dovishness the leadership of the ECB is presenting, versus a little more concern being shown by the Fed for inflation, so therefore maybe a little bit of a divergence on policies,” said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly also said on Wednesday that she could see a case being made to speed up the Fed’s tapering of its bond purchases.

The dollar index =USD gained 0.37% on the day to 96.853. The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.44% to $1.1199.

The single currency was hurt by data on Wednesday showing German business morale deteriorated for the fifth month running in November as supply bottlenecks in manufacturing and a spike in coronavirus infections clouded the growth outlook for Europe's largest economy.

The dollar reached an almost five-year high of 115.50 against the Japanese yen JPY=D3 after data showed that U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in October, while price pressures also heated up during the month.

The greenback reached a seven-month high against the Swiss franc. CHF=EBS

Other data on Wednesday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level since 1969 last week, while gross domestic product data confirmed that growth slowed sharply in the third quarter.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 fell as low as $0.6856, the lowest since Aug. 23, after the country’s central bank raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.75%, disappointing some traders that had expected it may raise rates by half a percentage point.

U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:02PM (2002 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

96.8530

96.5170

+0.37%

7.637%

+96.9380

+96.4340

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1199

$1.1249

-0.44%

-8.34%

+$1.1256

+$1.1186

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

115.4250

115.1750

+0.22%

+11.75%

+115.5150

+114.8700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

129.25

129.49

-0.19%

+1.84%

+129.5600

+128.7000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9341

0.9332

+0.11%

+5.60%

+0.9373

+0.9329

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3319

$1.3380

-0.43%

-2.49%

+$1.3389

+$1.3317

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2669

1.2671

+0.00%

-0.50%

+1.2710

+1.2650

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7192

$0.7227

-0.48%

-6.50%

+$0.7227

+$0.7185

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0461

1.0496

-0.33%

-3.20%

+1.0504

+1.0457

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8407

0.8407

+0.00%

-5.93%

+0.8414

+0.8386

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6865

$0.6949

-1.19%

-4.38%

+$0.6968

+$0.6856

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.9735

8.8935

+0.96%

+4.57%

+8.9820

+8.8800

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0519

10.0015

+0.50%

-3.97%

+10.0573

+9.9787

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.1315

9.0424

+0.62%

+11.41%

+9.1422

+9.0344

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2277

10.1651

+0.62%

+1.50%

+10.2374

+10.1510

