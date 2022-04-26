FOREX-Dollar jumps on China growth fears, yen rebounds before BOJ meeting

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a two-year high on Tuesday as concerns about slowing growth in China and expectations that the Federal Reserve will aggressively hike rates boosted demand for the greenback.

The Japanese yen also rebounded as investors speculated that the Japanese central bank or government may act to stabilize the currency, which last week hit a 20-year low against the dollar.

Concerns about Chinese growth have increased with the financial hub of Shanghai having been under strict lockdown to fight COVID for around a month. Beijing overnight also ramped up plans for mass-testing of 20 million people and fuelled worries about a looming lockdown.

Chinese growth concerns are "adding fuel to the fire that is dollar strength," said Erik Nelson, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

The Wall Street Journal also on Tuesday reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping has told officials that he wants China’s economic growth to outpace the United States' this year.

That may be slower than previously expected. China last month targeted economic growth of around 5.5% this year.

"Consensus for U.S. GDP growth this year is just barely above 3%, so that’s a huge, huge downgrade in terms of a growth target," said Nelson.

The dollar index against a basket of currencies =USD was last up 0.25% at 101.94, after earlier reaching 102.04, the highest since March 2020.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was holding just below a 17-month low reached on Monday, after China's central bank eased banks' foreign exchange holding requirements in an effort to stem the currency's drop.

The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.35% to $1.0675, after earlier reaching $1.0663, the lowest since March 2020.

The single currency has been hurt by the economic impact of the war in Ukraine and by expectations the European Central Bank will move more slowly than the Fed in raising interest rates. The U.S. central bank is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points when it meets next week, and again in June and July.

Fed funds futures traders expect the Fed’s benchmark rate to rise to 2.66% by year-end, from 0.33% today. FEDWATCH

The dollar dropped 0.80% against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS, on what appeared to be short-covering before the Bank of Japan concludes its two-day meeting on Thursday.

"There is a shift in sentiment and some concern in the market that officials are concerned about weakness and may take some measures," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales, Financial Institutions at Mizuho in London.

Investors will be watching to see if the BOJ makes any changes to its yield curve control policy.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that the government will aim to stabilise the currency with economic policy that reduces outflows of domestic income and boosts inflows of funds, but noted that the government must look at both the positive and negative impact a weak yen could have on the economy.

The Japanese currency also gained in line with a drop in U.S. Treasury yields on Tuesday.

The British pound GBP=D3 dipped 0.44% to $1.2684, after earlier reaching $1.2670, the lowest since July 2020.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP dipped 1.66% to $39,789 and ether ETH=BTSP fell 2.24% to $2,938.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:53AM (1353 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.9400

101.7000

+0.25%

6.562%

+102.0400

+101.5000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0675

$1.0713

-0.35%

-6.10%

+$1.0738

+$1.0664

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

127.0650

128.0850

-0.80%

+10.47%

+128.1950

+127.0400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

135.63

137.24

-1.17%

+4.07%

+137.5300

+135.6200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9578

0.9596

-0.18%

+5.00%

+0.9603

+0.9565

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2684

$1.2740

-0.44%

-6.21%

+$1.2772

+$1.2670

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2810

1.2738

+0.59%

+1.34%

+1.2813

+1.2685

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7180

$0.7180

+0.01%

-1.21%

+$0.7229

+$0.7172

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0222

1.0276

-0.53%

-1.40%

+1.0290

+1.0213

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8414

0.8408

+0.07%

+0.17%

+0.8425

+0.8394

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6611

$0.6622

-0.10%

-3.35%

+$0.6645

+$0.6610

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.1865

9.1230

+0.79%

+4.38%

+9.2025

+9.0800

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.8070

9.7685

+0.39%

-2.06%

+9.8420

+9.7433

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.7573

9.7070

+0.15%

+8.21%

+9.7743

+9.6881

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4173

10.4017

+0.15%

+1.79%

+10.4475

+10.3754

(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.