FOREX-Dollar jumps, euro dumps after US consumer prices surge

The dollar surged to a 20-year high against a basket of currencies and the euro neared parity against the U.S. currency after data on Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in June, hitting a 40-1/2-year high.

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a 20-year high against a basket of currencies and the euro neared parity against the U.S. currency after data on Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in June, hitting a 40-1/2-year high.

The consumer price index increased 1.3% last month as gasoline and food costs remained elevated, more than the 1.1% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The dollar index reached 108.57, the highest since Oct. 2002, from around 107.9 before the data released. =USD

The euro plunged to $1.00010 against the greenback, just above a 20-year low of $1.00005 reached on Tuesday. EUR=EBS

