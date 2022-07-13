FOREX-Dollar jumps, euro dumps after US consumer prices surge

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a 20-year high against a basket of currencies and the euro neared parity against the U.S. currency after data on Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in June, hitting a 40-1/2-year high.

The consumer price index increased 1.3% last month as gasoline and food costs remained elevated, more than the 1.1% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The dollar index reached 108.57, the highest since Oct. 2002, from around 107.9 before the data released. =USD

The euro plunged to $1.00010 against the greenback, just above a 20-year low of $1.00005 reached on Tuesday. EUR=EBS

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 8:44AM (1244 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

108.5100

108.2000

+0.31%

13.429%

+108.5800

+107.7800

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0004

$1.0036

-0.30%

-11.98%

+$1.0109

+$1.0001

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

137.6800

136.8750

+0.58%

+19.59%

+137.7100

+136.6900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

137.73

137.37

+0.26%

+5.69%

+138.1700

+137.1300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9807

0.9821

-0.17%

+7.49%

+0.9829

+0.9752

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1837

$1.1885

-0.35%

-12.43%

+$1.1942

+$1.1828

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3055

1.3021

+0.26%

+3.25%

+1.3060

+1.2979

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6731

$0.6757

-0.33%

-7.35%

+$0.6803

+$0.6726

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9810

0.9854

-0.45%

-5.39%

+0.9864

+0.9809

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8450

0.8438

+0.14%

+0.60%

+0.8455

+0.8404

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6085

$0.6127

-0.62%

-11.04%

+$0.6158

+$0.6084

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.2725

10.2520

+0.21%

+16.62%

+10.2775

+10.1740

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2795

10.2876

-0.08%

+2.66%

+10.3055

+10.2413

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.6180

10.5637

+0.11%

+17.74%

+10.6225

+10.5078

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.6227

10.6110

+0.11%

+3.80%

+10.6326

+10.5979

(Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

