FOREX-Dollar jumps, euro dumps after US consumer prices surge

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a 20-year high against a basket of currencies and the euro neared parity against the U.S. currency after data on Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in June, hitting a 40-1/2-year high.
The consumer price index increased 1.3% last month as gasoline and food costs remained elevated, more than the 1.1% expected by economists polled by Reuters.
The dollar index reached 108.57, the highest since Oct. 2002, from around 107.9 before the data released. =USD
The euro plunged to $1.00010 against the greenback, just above a 20-year low of $1.00005 reached on Tuesday. EUR=EBS
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 8:44AM (1244 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
108.5100
108.2000
+0.31%
13.429%
+108.5800
+107.7800
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0004
$1.0036
-0.30%
-11.98%
+$1.0109
+$1.0001
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
137.6800
136.8750
+0.58%
+19.59%
+137.7100
+136.6900
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
137.73
137.37
+0.26%
+5.69%
+138.1700
+137.1300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9807
0.9821
-0.17%
+7.49%
+0.9829
+0.9752
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1837
$1.1885
-0.35%
-12.43%
+$1.1942
+$1.1828
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3055
1.3021
+0.26%
+3.25%
+1.3060
+1.2979
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6731
$0.6757
-0.33%
-7.35%
+$0.6803
+$0.6726
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9810
0.9854
-0.45%
-5.39%
+0.9864
+0.9809
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8450
0.8438
+0.14%
+0.60%
+0.8455
+0.8404
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6085
$0.6127
-0.62%
-11.04%
+$0.6158
+$0.6084
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.2725
10.2520
+0.21%
+16.62%
+10.2775
+10.1740
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2795
10.2876
-0.08%
+2.66%
+10.3055
+10.2413
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.6180
10.5637
+0.11%
+17.74%
+10.6225
+10.5078
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.6227
10.6110
+0.11%
+3.80%
+10.6326
+10.5979
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)
