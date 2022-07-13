FOREX-Dollar jumps, euro breaks parity after consumer prices surge

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a 20-year high against a basket of currencies and the euro broke below parity against the greenback after data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer price inflation surged to a 40-1/2-year high in June.
The consumer price index increased 1.3% last month as gasoline and food costs remained elevated, more than the 1.1% expected by economists polled by Reuters.
"This morning's number is staggeringly high. It's higher than expected and shows that inflation is going quickly in the wrong direction," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.
The euro plunged to $0.9998 against the greenback, breaking below the $1 level for the first time since December 2002, before bouncing back to last trade at $1.0023. EUR=EBS
The dollar index reached 108.59, the highest since Oct. 2002, from around 107.9 before the data released. =USD
The single currency is being hurt as the region faces an energy crisis sparked by sanctions imposed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.
"The sanctions that are trying to hurt Russia are also hurting the European Union," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "They are in a tough time to begin with coming out of the pandemic, but this additional layer of trouble also makes the euro less attractive."
Concerns about Europe's outlook have increased since the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, began annual maintenance on Monday. Governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended because of the Ukraine war.
The Federal Reserve is also expected to hike rates further than peers including the European Central Bank.
The U.S. central bank is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points when it meets on July 26-27, and investors raised bets that a 100 basis points increase could be on the table after Wednesday's strong inflation print. FEDWATCH
The U.S. dollar gained 0.49% against the Japanese yen to 137.54, but held below the 137.73 level reached on Monday, the strongest level in 24 years. JPY=D3
In the cryptocurrency market bitcoin dropped 0.19% to $19,284 BTC=BTSP
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:56AM (1356 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
108.3000
108.2000
+0.11%
13.210%
+108.5900
+107.7800
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0023
$1.0036
-0.12%
-11.83%
+$1.0109
+$0.9998
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
137.5400
136.8750
+0.49%
+19.48%
+137.7100
+136.6900
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
137.88
137.37
+0.37%
+5.80%
+138.1700
+137.1300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9815
0.9821
-0.05%
+7.61%
+0.9829
+0.9752
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1873
$1.1885
-0.08%
-12.19%
+$1.1942
+$1.1828
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3025
1.3021
-0.01%
+2.97%
+1.3060
+1.2979
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6748
$0.6757
-0.13%
-7.17%
+$0.6803
+$0.6726
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9837
0.9854
-0.17%
-5.11%
+0.9864
+0.9807
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8439
0.8438
+0.01%
+0.46%
+0.8457
+0.8404
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6107
$0.6127
-0.32%
-10.77%
+$0.6158
+$0.6081
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.2530
10.2520
-0.07%
+16.29%
+10.2825
+10.1740
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2799
10.2876
-0.07%
+2.67%
+10.3055
+10.2413
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.5784
10.5637
-0.05%
+17.30%
+10.6232
+10.5078
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.6061
10.6110
-0.05%
+3.64%
+10.6326
+10.5976
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)
