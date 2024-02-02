News & Insights

FOREX-Dollar jumps as US employers add more jobs than expected

Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Beier

February 02, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by Karen Brettell for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Friday after data showed that U.S. employers added 353,000 jobs in January, beating the 180,000 jobs economists had expected.

The dollar index =USD was last at 103.57, up from around 103.00 before the data and up 0.50% on the day. The euro EUR=EBS fell to $1.08205, from around $1.08830 earlier. The greenback rose to 147.70 yen, from around 146.65 before the data JPY=EBS.

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Mark Potter)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.