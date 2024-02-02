FOREX-Dollar jumps as US employers add more jobs than expected

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Friday after data showed that U.S. employers added 353,000 jobs in January, beating the 180,000 jobs economists had expected.
The dollar index =USD was last at 103.57, up from around 103.00 before the data and up 0.50% on the day. The euro EUR=EBS fell to $1.08205, from around $1.08830 earlier. The greenback rose to 147.70 yen, from around 146.65 before the data JPY=EBS.
(Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Mark Potter)
