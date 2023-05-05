FOREX-Dollar jumps as U.S. job gains, wage growth beat expectations

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Friday after data showed that U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in April, while wages also grew more than economists' anticipated.
Employers added 253,000 jobs, above economists' forecasts for a gain of 180,000. U.S. average hourly earnings rose at an annual rate of 4.4%, above expectations for a 4.2% increase.
But data for March was also revised lower to show 165,000 jobs added instead of 236,000 as previously reported.
“I think the headline number is probably not as strong as it looks given the backward revisions,” said Vassili Serebriakov, an FX strategist at UBS in New York.
Friday’s jump in the dollar after the data is also likely in part due to investors who were short the greenback, or betting it would fall, covering their positions, he added.
The dollar has fallen from a 20-year high last September as investors adjust for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve is at or near the end of its tightening cycle and may begin cutting interest rates if the economy continues to slow.
While the U.S. economy is slowing, however, there are still pockets of strength, which is making investors hesitant to get too bearish on the currency for now.
"In the near term it's hard to get a lot of momentum until we have a more clear directional signal from U.S. data," said Serebriakov. "For us the resolution ultimately is for consistently weaker U.S. data and a weaker dollar ultimately and a more dovish Fed."
Fed funds futures traders are pricing in around 78 basis points of cuts by year-end. The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points to 5% to 5.25% on Wednesday and dropped from its policy statement language saying that it "anticipates" further rate increases would be needed. FEDWATCH
The dollar index =USD hit a session high of 101.77 and the euro EUR=EBS fell to $1.0967. The dollar also jumped to 135.13 against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS.
Inflation data due next week is the next major U.S. economic focus.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:26AM (1326 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
101.5800
101.3400
+0.24%
-1.846%
+101.7700
+101.1100
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0986
$1.1014
-0.25%
+2.53%
+$1.1048
+$1.0967
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
134.8500
134.2650
+0.44%
+2.85%
+135.1150
+133.8800
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
148.14
147.87
+0.18%
+5.60%
+148.2700
+147.6900
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8943
0.8859
+0.95%
-3.28%
+0.8972
+0.8836
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2583
$1.2575
+0.09%
+4.07%
+$1.2634
+$1.2559
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3461
1.3540
-0.58%
-0.64%
+1.3539
+1.3460
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6713
$0.6694
+0.31%
-1.50%
+$0.6744
+$0.6689
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9823
0.9756
+0.69%
-0.73%
+0.9849
+0.9754
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8729
0.8759
-0.34%
-1.30%
+0.8767
+0.8730
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6271
$0.6279
-0.09%
-1.20%
+$0.6316
+$0.6265
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.6040
10.6910
-0.80%
+8.07%
+10.6870
+10.5800
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.6480
11.7663
-1.01%
+11.00%
+11.7903
+11.6497
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.2140
10.2431
-0.53%
-1.86%
+10.2621
+10.1849
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.2210
11.2807
-0.53%
+0.64%
+11.2945
+11.2213
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jonathan Oatis)
