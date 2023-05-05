FOREX-Dollar jumps as U.S. job gains, wage growth beat expectations

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Friday after data showed that U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in April, while wages also grew more than economists' anticipated.

Employers added 253,000 jobs, above economists' forecasts for a gain of 180,000. U.S. average hourly earnings rose at an annual rate of 4.4%, above expectations for a 4.2% increase.

But data for March was also revised lower to show 165,000 jobs added instead of 236,000 as previously reported.

“I think the headline number is probably not as strong as it looks given the backward revisions,” said Vassili Serebriakov, an FX strategist at UBS in New York.

Friday’s jump in the dollar after the data is also likely in part due to investors who were short the greenback, or betting it would fall, covering their positions, he added.

The dollar has fallen from a 20-year high last September as investors adjust for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve is at or near the end of its tightening cycle and may begin cutting interest rates if the economy continues to slow.

While the U.S. economy is slowing, however, there are still pockets of strength, which is making investors hesitant to get too bearish on the currency for now.

"In the near term it's hard to get a lot of momentum until we have a more clear directional signal from U.S. data," said Serebriakov. "For us the resolution ultimately is for consistently weaker U.S. data and a weaker dollar ultimately and a more dovish Fed."

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in around 78 basis points of cuts by year-end. The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points to 5% to 5.25% on Wednesday and dropped from its policy statement language saying that it "anticipates" further rate increases would be needed. FEDWATCH

The dollar index =USD hit a session high of 101.77 and the euro EUR=EBS fell to $1.0967. The dollar also jumped to 135.13 against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS.

Inflation data due next week is the next major U.S. economic focus.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:26AM (1326 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.5800

101.3400

+0.24%

-1.846%

+101.7700

+101.1100

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0986

$1.1014

-0.25%

+2.53%

+$1.1048

+$1.0967

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

134.8500

134.2650

+0.44%

+2.85%

+135.1150

+133.8800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

148.14

147.87

+0.18%

+5.60%

+148.2700

+147.6900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8943

0.8859

+0.95%

-3.28%

+0.8972

+0.8836

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2583

$1.2575

+0.09%

+4.07%

+$1.2634

+$1.2559

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3461

1.3540

-0.58%

-0.64%

+1.3539

+1.3460

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6713

$0.6694

+0.31%

-1.50%

+$0.6744

+$0.6689

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9823

0.9756

+0.69%

-0.73%

+0.9849

+0.9754

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8729

0.8759

-0.34%

-1.30%

+0.8767

+0.8730

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6271

$0.6279

-0.09%

-1.20%

+$0.6316

+$0.6265

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6040

10.6910

-0.80%

+8.07%

+10.6870

+10.5800

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.6480

11.7663

-1.01%

+11.00%

+11.7903

+11.6497

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.2140

10.2431

-0.53%

-1.86%

+10.2621

+10.1849

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.2210

11.2807

-0.53%

+0.64%

+11.2945

+11.2213

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jonathan Oatis)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

