FOREX-Dollar jumps as U.S. job gains, wage growth beat expectations

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Friday after data showed that U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in April, while wages also grew more than economists' anticipated.
Employers added 253,000 jobs, above economists' forecasts for a 180,000 gain. U.S. average hourly earnings rose at an annual rate of 4.4%, above expectations for a 4.2% increase.
The dollar index =USD hit a session high of 101.72 and the euro EUR=EBS fell to $1.0971. The dollar also jumped to 135.11 against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 8:36AM (1236 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
101.6000
101.3400
+0.27%
-1.826%
+101.7200
+101.1100
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0983
$1.1014
-0.28%
+2.50%
+$1.1048
+$1.0971
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
134.7100
134.2650
+0.35%
+2.76%
+135.0750
+133.8800
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
147.99
147.87
+0.08%
+5.48%
+148.2700
+147.6900
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8953
0.8859
+1.06%
-3.17%
+0.8972
+0.8836
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2578
$1.2575
+0.06%
+4.04%
+$1.2634
+$1.2559
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3483
1.3540
-0.38%
-0.45%
+1.3539
+1.3479
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6711
$0.6694
+0.27%
-1.54%
+$0.6744
+$0.6689
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9832
0.9756
+0.78%
-0.64%
+0.9849
+0.9754
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8730
0.8759
-0.33%
-1.29%
+0.8767
+0.8733
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6279
$0.6279
+0.03%
-1.08%
+$0.6316
+$0.6265
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.6200
10.6910
-0.63%
+8.25%
+10.6870
+10.5800
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.6648
11.7663
-0.86%
+11.16%
+11.7903
+11.6692
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.2278
10.2431
-0.45%
-1.73%
+10.2621
+10.1849
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.2296
11.2807
-0.45%
+0.76%
+11.2945
+11.2299
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Toby Chopra)
