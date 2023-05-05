FOREX-Dollar jumps as U.S. job gains, wage growth beat expectations

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Friday after data showed that U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in April, while wages also grew more than economists' anticipated.

Employers added 253,000 jobs, above economists' forecasts for a 180,000 gain. U.S. average hourly earnings rose at an annual rate of 4.4%, above expectations for a 4.2% increase.

The dollar index =USD hit a session high of 101.72 and the euro EUR=EBS fell to $1.0971. The dollar also jumped to 135.11 against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 8:36AM (1236 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.6000

101.3400

+0.27%

-1.826%

+101.7200

+101.1100

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0983

$1.1014

-0.28%

+2.50%

+$1.1048

+$1.0971

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

134.7100

134.2650

+0.35%

+2.76%

+135.0750

+133.8800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

147.99

147.87

+0.08%

+5.48%

+148.2700

+147.6900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8953

0.8859

+1.06%

-3.17%

+0.8972

+0.8836

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2578

$1.2575

+0.06%

+4.04%

+$1.2634

+$1.2559

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3483

1.3540

-0.38%

-0.45%

+1.3539

+1.3479

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6711

$0.6694

+0.27%

-1.54%

+$0.6744

+$0.6689

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9832

0.9756

+0.78%

-0.64%

+0.9849

+0.9754

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8730

0.8759

-0.33%

-1.29%

+0.8767

+0.8733

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6279

$0.6279

+0.03%

-1.08%

+$0.6316

+$0.6265

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6200

10.6910

-0.63%

+8.25%

+10.6870

+10.5800

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.6648

11.7663

-0.86%

+11.16%

+11.7903

+11.6692

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.2278

10.2431

-0.45%

-1.73%

+10.2621

+10.1849

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.2296

11.2807

-0.45%

+0.76%

+11.2945

+11.2299

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.