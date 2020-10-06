FOREX-Dollar jumps as Trump calls off stimulus talks

Recasts with dollar move

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The safe haven dollar and Japanese yen rallied on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump called off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on a coronavirus relief stimulus package until after the Nov. 3 election.

Trump accused House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi of not negotiating in good faith.

The dollar had dipped over the previous few days on optimism that a stimulus deal was near.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies =USD jumped to a session high of 93.80, up 0.34% on the day.

The greenback dipped 0.19% against the Japanese yen JPY= to 105.52 yen.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:30PM (1930 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1759

$1.1781

-0.19%

+4.88%

+1.1807

+1.1737

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

105.5200

105.7200

-0.19%

-3.07%

+105.7800

+105.5100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

124.09

124.56

-0.38%

+1.75%

+124.7300

+123.8700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9164

0.9153

+0.12%

-5.31%

+0.9179

+0.9134

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2912

1.2977

-0.50%

-2.62%

+1.3006

+1.2891

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3289

1.3265

+0.18%

+2.33%

+1.3316

+1.3242

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7125

0.7179

-0.75%

+1.47%

+0.7208

+0.7111

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0776

1.0784

-0.07%

-0.70%

+1.0789

+1.0769

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9106

0.9077

+0.32%

+7.69%

+0.9126

+0.9061

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6611

0.6645

-0.51%

-1.87%

+0.6657

+0.6591

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.3202

9.2159

+1.13%

+6.17%

+9.3621

+9.1802

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.9594

10.8500

+1.01%

+11.40%

+10.9955

+10.8320

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.9272

8.9009

+0.14%

-4.50%

+8.9445

+8.8782

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4975

10.4831

+0.14%

+0.27%

+10.5220

+10.4761

(Reporting by Karen Brettell in New York Editing by Paul Simao and Will Dunham)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

