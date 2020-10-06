FOREX-Dollar jumps as Trump calls off stimulus talks
NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The safe haven dollar and Japanese yen rallied on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump called off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on a coronavirus relief stimulus package until after the Nov. 3 election.
Trump accused House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi of not negotiating in good faith.
The dollar had dipped over the previous few days on optimism that a stimulus deal was near.
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies =USD jumped to a session high of 93.80, up 0.34% on the day.
The greenback dipped 0.19% against the Japanese yen JPY= to 105.52 yen.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:30PM (1930 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.1759
$1.1781
-0.19%
+4.88%
+1.1807
+1.1737
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
105.5200
105.7200
-0.19%
-3.07%
+105.7800
+105.5100
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
124.09
124.56
-0.38%
+1.75%
+124.7300
+123.8700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9164
0.9153
+0.12%
-5.31%
+0.9179
+0.9134
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2912
1.2977
-0.50%
-2.62%
+1.3006
+1.2891
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3289
1.3265
+0.18%
+2.33%
+1.3316
+1.3242
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.7125
0.7179
-0.75%
+1.47%
+0.7208
+0.7111
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0776
1.0784
-0.07%
-0.70%
+1.0789
+1.0769
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.9106
0.9077
+0.32%
+7.69%
+0.9126
+0.9061
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6611
0.6645
-0.51%
-1.87%
+0.6657
+0.6591
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
9.3202
9.2159
+1.13%
+6.17%
+9.3621
+9.1802
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.9594
10.8500
+1.01%
+11.40%
+10.9955
+10.8320
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.9272
8.9009
+0.14%
-4.50%
+8.9445
+8.8782
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.4975
10.4831
+0.14%
+0.27%
+10.5220
+10.4761
(Reporting by Karen Brettell in New York Editing by Paul Simao and Will Dunham)
