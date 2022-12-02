FOREX-Dollar jumps as strong jobs number spurs hawkish Fed bets

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped in line with U.S. Treasury yields on Friday after data showed that U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in November, potentially giving the Federal Reserve more incentive to raise interest rates.
Employers added 263,000 jobs in November, well above estimates of 200,000. Average hourly earnings jumped by 0.6% in the month, above expectations for a 0.3% gain.
The dollar index =USD was last up 0.64% on the day against a basket of currencies at 105.31, and the greenback jumped 0.24%against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS to 135.64. The euro EUR=EBS dropped 0.67% on the day to $1.0456.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 8:41AM (1341 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
105.3100
104.6600
+0.64%
10.084%
+105.5100
+104.3600
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0456
$1.0526
-0.67%
-8.04%
+$1.0545
+$1.0438
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
135.6350
135.3300
+0.24%
+17.84%
+135.9600
+133.6200
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
141.85
142.42
-0.40%
+8.85%
+142.4700
+140.7800
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9416
0.9370
+0.52%
+3.26%
+0.9424
+0.9326
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2168
$1.2264
-0.79%
-10.04%
+$1.2297
+$1.2146
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3490
1.3433
+0.44%
+6.71%
+1.3520
+1.3422
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6756
$0.6812
-0.81%
-7.05%
+$0.6836
+$0.6743
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9844
0.9857
-0.13%
-5.06%
+0.9869
+0.9824
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8593
0.8589
+0.05%
+2.30%
+0.8608
+0.8572
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6338
$0.6372
-0.53%
-7.40%
+$0.6412
+$0.6334
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.8320
9.7265
+0.16%
+10.59%
+9.8490
+9.7420
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2796
10.2368
+0.42%
+2.66%
+10.2948
+10.2293
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.4312
10.2912
+0.66%
+15.67%
+10.4565
+10.2891
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.9101
10.8390
+0.66%
+6.58%
+10.9202
+10.8382
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Susan Fenton)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.