FOREX-Dollar jumps as strong jobs number spurs hawkish Fed bets

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped in line with U.S. Treasury yields on Friday after data showed that U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in November, potentially giving the Federal Reserve more incentive to raise interest rates.

Employers added 263,000 jobs in November, well above estimates of 200,000. Average hourly earnings jumped by 0.6% in the month, above expectations for a 0.3% gain.

The dollar index =USD was last up 0.64% on the day against a basket of currencies at 105.31, and the greenback jumped 0.24%against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS to 135.64. The euro EUR=EBS dropped 0.67% on the day to $1.0456.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 8:41AM (1341 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

105.3100

104.6600

+0.64%

10.084%

+105.5100

+104.3600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0456

$1.0526

-0.67%

-8.04%

+$1.0545

+$1.0438

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

135.6350

135.3300

+0.24%

+17.84%

+135.9600

+133.6200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

141.85

142.42

-0.40%

+8.85%

+142.4700

+140.7800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9416

0.9370

+0.52%

+3.26%

+0.9424

+0.9326

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2168

$1.2264

-0.79%

-10.04%

+$1.2297

+$1.2146

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3490

1.3433

+0.44%

+6.71%

+1.3520

+1.3422

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6756

$0.6812

-0.81%

-7.05%

+$0.6836

+$0.6743

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9844

0.9857

-0.13%

-5.06%

+0.9869

+0.9824

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8593

0.8589

+0.05%

+2.30%

+0.8608

+0.8572

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6338

$0.6372

-0.53%

-7.40%

+$0.6412

+$0.6334

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.8320

9.7265

+0.16%

+10.59%

+9.8490

+9.7420

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2796

10.2368

+0.42%

+2.66%

+10.2948

+10.2293

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4312

10.2912

+0.66%

+15.67%

+10.4565

+10.2891

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.9101

10.8390

+0.66%

+6.58%

+10.9202

+10.8382

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.