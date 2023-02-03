US Markets

FOREX-Dollar jumps as employers add more jobs than expected in January

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 03, 2023 — 08:47 am EST

Written by Karen Brettell for Reuters ->

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Friday after data showed that employers added significantly more jobs in January than economists expected, potentially giving the Federal Reserve more leeway to keep hiking interest rates.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed that nonfarm payrolls surged by 517,000 jobs last month. Data for December was revised higher to show 260,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 223,000.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% after gaining 0.4% in December. That lowered the year-on-year increase in wages to 4.4% from 4.8% in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 185,000 jobs and wages advancing 4.3% year-on-year.

The dollar was last up 0.55% on the day against a basket of currencies USD= at 102.35. The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.53% to $1.08545. The dollar gained 0.80% against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS to 129.74.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
