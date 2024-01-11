FOREX-Dollar jumps as consumer price inflation beats expectations

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped against the euro and yen on Thursday after data showed that consumer price inflation came in above economists' expectations in December.

The headline Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% last month, for an annual gain of 3.4%. That was expected to be 0.2% and 3.2%, respectively.

The dollar index =USD was last up 0.05% on the day at 102.39. It had traded at around 102.20 before the data was released.

The euro EUR=EBS dipped 0.04% on the day to $1.09650. The greenback edged up 0.02% to 145.80 yen JPY=EBS.

