FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

By David Henry

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The index =USD, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses.

The euro EUR=EBS was up 0.1% at $1.2203.

But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 GBP=D3 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier.

"The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada.

Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell CAD=D3 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars.

The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth.

The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic.

China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar CNH=EBS in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally.

Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies.

Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin BTC=BTSP rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether ETH=BTSP lost 1% to $2,858.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

89.9500

90.0730

-0.12%

-0.034%

+90.1790

+89.8920

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2203

$1.2192

+0.09%

-0.13%

+$1.2215

+$1.2176

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

109.4800

109.1350

+0.32%

+5.96%

+109.5400

+109.0400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

133.59

133.07

+0.39%

+5.26%

+133.6700

+132.9300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8989

0.8979

+0.11%

+1.59%

+0.9008

+0.8964

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.4173

$1.4121

+0.38%

+3.75%

+$1.4185

+$1.4092

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2061

1.2127

-0.53%

-5.28%

+1.2142

+1.2060

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7747

$0.7742

+0.08%

+0.73%

+$0.7755

+$0.7723

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0966

1.0949

+0.16%

+1.47%

+1.0977

+1.0936

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8607

0.8633

-0.30%

-3.67%

+0.8646

+0.8599

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7302

$0.7283

+0.26%

+1.69%

+$0.7310

+$0.7266

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.3495

8.3620

-0.05%

-2.67%

+8.3880

+8.3570

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1898

10.1890

+0.01%

-2.66%

+10.2208

+10.1778

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.2968

8.3131

-0.10%

+1.23%

+8.3293

+8.2926

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1259

10.1360

-0.10%

+0.49%

+10.1457

+10.1130

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)

((David.Henry@thomsonreuters.com; +1-332-219-1974; Reuters Messaging: david.henry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.