FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves
By David Henry
NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The index =USD, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses.
The euro EUR=EBS was up 0.1% at $1.2203.
But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 GBP=D3 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier.
"The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada.
Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell CAD=D3 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars.
The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth.
The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic.
China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar CNH=EBS in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally.
Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies.
Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier.
Cryptocurrency bitcoin BTC=BTSP rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether ETH=BTSP lost 1% to $2,858.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
89.9500
90.0730
-0.12%
-0.034%
+90.1790
+89.8920
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2203
$1.2192
+0.09%
-0.13%
+$1.2215
+$1.2176
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
109.4800
109.1350
+0.32%
+5.96%
+109.5400
+109.0400
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
133.59
133.07
+0.39%
+5.26%
+133.6700
+132.9300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8989
0.8979
+0.11%
+1.59%
+0.9008
+0.8964
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.4173
$1.4121
+0.38%
+3.75%
+$1.4185
+$1.4092
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2061
1.2127
-0.53%
-5.28%
+1.2142
+1.2060
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7747
$0.7742
+0.08%
+0.73%
+$0.7755
+$0.7723
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0966
1.0949
+0.16%
+1.47%
+1.0977
+1.0936
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8607
0.8633
-0.30%
-3.67%
+0.8646
+0.8599
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7302
$0.7283
+0.26%
+1.69%
+$0.7310
+$0.7266
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.3495
8.3620
-0.05%
-2.67%
+8.3880
+8.3570
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.1898
10.1890
+0.01%
-2.66%
+10.2208
+10.1778
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.2968
8.3131
-0.10%
+1.23%
+8.3293
+8.2926
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1259
10.1360
-0.10%
+0.49%
+10.1457
+10.1130
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
((David.Henry@thomsonreuters.com; +1-332-219-1974; Reuters Messaging: david.henry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
