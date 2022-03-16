FOREX-Dollar index rises after Fed announcement
By David Henry and Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - The dollar index turned up for the day on Wednesday shortly after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by the expected quarter of a percentage point and projected its policy rate would go as high as 2% by the end of the year.
The index against major currencies rose about 0.1% on the announcement after having been down 0.2% shortly before.
Earlier in the day dollar had fallen 0.6% as the euro, a major component of the index, climbed amid signs of compromise by Russia and Ukraine in "more realistic" peace talks.
The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.1% to $1.0964.
Moscow said the sides were discussing a status for Ukraine similar to that of Austria or Sweden, both members of the European Union that are outside the NATO military alliance. Ukraine's chief negotiator said it would give Kyiv binding international security guarantees to prevent future attacks.
The Russian ruble RUB= was last down 7% against the greenback.
Sterling GBP= rose 0.2% to $1.3068, after hitting a 16-month low of $1.3000 on Tuesday. Money markets expect the Bank of England to raise rates by another quarter point on Thursday.
The dollar gained 0.5% on the Japanese yen JPY=EBS to 118.9150, the highest in more than five years.
The Bank of Japan is expected on Friday to leave ultra-loose policy settings in place.
The commodity-sensitive Australian dollar AUD=D3 added 0.4% to $0.7228.
Bitcoin BTC= was last up 1% on the day to $39,849.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:14PM (1814 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
98.9410
98.9280
+0.03%
3.427%
+99.0300
+98.3330
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0964
$1.0955
+0.09%
-3.55%
+$1.1040
+$1.0948
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
118.9150
118.2900
+0.53%
+3.30%
+118.9300
+118.1700
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
130.38
129.57
+0.63%
+0.05%
+130.5600
+129.5400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9453
0.9414
+0.44%
+3.66%
+0.9459
+0.9391
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3068
$1.3045
+0.19%
-3.36%
+$1.3116
+$1.3036
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2753
1.2766
-0.11%
+0.86%
+1.2775
+1.2686
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7228
$0.7198
+0.42%
-0.56%
+$0.7274
+$0.7181
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0364
1.0309
+0.53%
-0.05%
+1.0376
+1.0305
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8389
0.8398
-0.11%
-0.13%
+0.8429
+0.8384
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6789
$0.6770
+0.37%
-0.72%
+$0.6827
+$0.6743
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.9685
9.0145
-0.60%
+1.71%
+9.0090
+8.8720
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
9.8352
9.8725
-0.38%
-1.77%
+9.8809
+9.7780
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.5063
9.6043
-0.97%
+5.41%
+9.6338
+9.4163
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.4237
10.5256
-0.97%
+1.85%
+10.5464
+10.3913
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Kirsten Donovan, Jonathan Oatis, William Maclean)
((Joice.alves@thomsonreuters.com, Twitter @joiceal))
