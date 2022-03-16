FOREX-Dollar index rises after Fed announcement

By David Henry and Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - The dollar index turned up for the day on Wednesday shortly after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by the expected quarter of a percentage point and projected its policy rate would go as high as 2% by the end of the year.

The index against major currencies rose about 0.1% on the announcement after having been down 0.2% shortly before.

Earlier in the day dollar had fallen 0.6% as the euro, a major component of the index, climbed amid signs of compromise by Russia and Ukraine in "more realistic" peace talks.

The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.1% to $1.0964.

Moscow said the sides were discussing a status for Ukraine similar to that of Austria or Sweden, both members of the European Union that are outside the NATO military alliance. Ukraine's chief negotiator said it would give Kyiv binding international security guarantees to prevent future attacks.

The Russian ruble RUB= was last down 7% against the greenback.

Sterling GBP= rose 0.2% to $1.3068, after hitting a 16-month low of $1.3000 on Tuesday. Money markets expect the Bank of England to raise rates by another quarter point on Thursday.

The dollar gained 0.5% on the Japanese yen JPY=EBS to 118.9150, the highest in more than five years.

The Bank of Japan is expected on Friday to leave ultra-loose policy settings in place.

The commodity-sensitive Australian dollar AUD=D3 added 0.4% to $0.7228.

Bitcoin BTC= was last up 1% on the day to $39,849.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:14PM (1814 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

98.9410

98.9280

+0.03%

3.427%

+99.0300

+98.3330

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0964

$1.0955

+0.09%

-3.55%

+$1.1040

+$1.0948

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

118.9150

118.2900

+0.53%

+3.30%

+118.9300

+118.1700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

130.38

129.57

+0.63%

+0.05%

+130.5600

+129.5400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9453

0.9414

+0.44%

+3.66%

+0.9459

+0.9391

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3068

$1.3045

+0.19%

-3.36%

+$1.3116

+$1.3036

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2753

1.2766

-0.11%

+0.86%

+1.2775

+1.2686

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7228

$0.7198

+0.42%

-0.56%

+$0.7274

+$0.7181

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0364

1.0309

+0.53%

-0.05%

+1.0376

+1.0305

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8389

0.8398

-0.11%

-0.13%

+0.8429

+0.8384

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6789

$0.6770

+0.37%

-0.72%

+$0.6827

+$0.6743

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.9685

9.0145

-0.60%

+1.71%

+9.0090

+8.8720

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.8352

9.8725

-0.38%

-1.77%

+9.8809

+9.7780

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.5063

9.6043

-0.97%

+5.41%

+9.6338

+9.4163

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4237

10.5256

-0.97%

+1.85%

+10.5464

+10.3913

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Kirsten Donovan, Jonathan Oatis, William Maclean)

((Joice.alves@thomsonreuters.com, Twitter @joiceal))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.