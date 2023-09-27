FOREX-Dollar index powers to 10-month high; yen, euro languish

By Karen Brettell and Samuel Indyk
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a 10-month high on Wednesday, pushing the euro to an almost nine-month low and keeping the yen in intervention territory, as investors bet that the United States economy will fair better with higher interest rates than competitors.
U.S. Treasuries stabilized after their recent heavy selloff, though yields remained near 16-year peaks, keeping the greenback solidly bid. US/
Still strong U.S. economic data has defied investor expectations for a slowdown and the Federal Reserve last week warned that it could raise interest rates again and is likely to hold rates higher for longer.
“The U.S. is most able to cope with these new challenges - higher interest rates and higher energy prices,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. “Even if the news stream from the U.S. is not that great, it still looks relatively better.”
The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of other major currencies, reached 106.61, the highest since Nov. 30.
The euro EUR=EBS dropped to $1.05125, the lowest level since Jan. 6. Sterling GBP=D3 reached $1.21310, the lowest since March 17.
"It's clear now that markets see higher long-term yields in the U.S. for a longer period. That's the main driver for the dollar here," said Dane Cekov, senior FX strategist at Nordea.
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday it is not clear yet whether the central bank is finished raising rates amid ample evidence of ongoing economic strength.
YEN ON INTERVENTION WATCH
Elevated U.S. yields have spelt trouble for the yen JPY=EBS, which slipped to an 11-month low of 149.4 per dollar.
The dollar/yen pair tends to be extremely sensitive to changes in long-term U.S. Treasury yields, particularly at the 10-year maturity.
The yen's decline closer to the psychological level of 150 per dollar has put traders on high alert for any signs of intervention from Japanese authorities, as officials ramp up their rhetoric against the sliding currency.
"The fundamental upside pressure (to dollar/yen) from bond yields is simply too great to ignore," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. However, "even if there were intervention, it won't drive dollar/yen down permanently unless bond yields start to retreat in earnest too."
Minutes of the Bank of Japan's July meeting released on Wednesday showed that policymakers agreed on the need to maintain ultra-loose monetary settings but were divided on how soon the central bank could end negative interest rates.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
106.5100
106.2100
+0.30%
2.918%
+106.6100
+106.1600
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0522
$1.0573
-0.47%
-1.80%
+$1.0575
+$1.0513
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
149.3550
149.0600
+0.20%
+13.92%
+149.3950
+148.8600
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
157.16
157.58
-0.27%
+12.02%
+157.6100
+157.0400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9182
0.9159
+0.28%
-0.67%
+0.9193
+0.9155
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2143
$1.2158
-0.12%
+0.41%
+$1.2164
+$1.2131
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3509
1.3515
-0.04%
-0.29%
+1.3538
+1.3504
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6380
$0.6398
-0.27%
-6.40%
+$0.6409
+$0.6362
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9660
0.9680
-0.21%
-2.36%
+0.9693
+0.9660
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8663
0.8696
-0.38%
-2.05%
+0.8702
+0.8663
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.5931
$0.5945
-0.26%
-6.62%
+$0.5957
+$0.5921
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.7730
10.8210
-0.41%
+9.81%
+10.8320
+10.7570
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.3373
11.4321
-0.83%
+7.98%
+11.4500
+11.3312
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
11.0297
10.9930
-0.13%
+5.98%
+11.0497
+10.9431
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.6018
11.6173
-0.13%
+4.06%
+11.6575
+11.5613
(Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Mark Potter)
