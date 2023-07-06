FOREX-Dollar index pares losses after strong labor market reports

Updates after labor market data

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses against other major currencies to trade little changed on Thursday after a private payrolls report indicated the U.S. labor market remains strong while Americans filing for unemployment benefits suggested labor conditions were gradually easing.

The dollar index =USD, measuring the U.S. currency against six others, including the euro and Japan's yen, fell 0.087%.

