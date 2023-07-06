News & Insights

US Markets

FOREX-Dollar index pares losses after strong labor market reports

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

July 06, 2023 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by Herbert Lash for Reuters ->

Updates after labor market data

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses against other major currencies to trade little changed on Thursday after a private payrolls report indicated the U.S. labor market remains strong while Americans filing for unemployment benefits suggested labor conditions were gradually easing.

The dollar index =USD, measuring the U.S. currency against six others, including the euro and Japan's yen, fell 0.087%.

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

USD 060723 v2 https://tmsnrt.rs/3XIKuey

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.