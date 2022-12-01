FOREX-Dollar index lowest since August as inflation moderates

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar dipped to 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation moderated, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to reaching a peak in interest rates.

The move comes after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that it was time to slow rate hikes, noting that "slowing down at this point is a good way to balance the risks."

Investors took comfort from the comments, even as Powell also said that rates would still go higher and that controlling inflation "will require holding policy at a restrictive level for some time."

“We’re seeing the consumer is still keeping up with their spending, and in addition to that continuing claims are rising. So, we’re going to probably start to see that unemployment rate tick higher and I think this is going to support the idea that we’re going to see the Fed is close to done with their tightening cycle,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA in New York.

“The markets are going to be a little bit more expecting that yields are going to continue to come down and also that’s going to be a weaker dollar,” Moya added.

Thursday’s data showed that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, jumped 0.8% after an unrevised 0.6% increase in September.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3 after advancing by the same margin in September. In the 12 months through October, the PCE price index increased 6.0% after advancing 6.3% in September.

The dollar index =USD fell as low as 104.82 against a basket of currencies, the lowest since August 11 and the euro EUR=EBS reached $1.05175, the highest since June 29. The greenback fell as low as 135.75 yen JPY=EBS, the weakest since August 19. Sterling GBP=D3 also reached $1.22890, the highest since June 27.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for the Fed’s benchmark rate to peak at 4.91% in May, up from 3.83% now. The traders had priced for a top of over 5% before Powell’s comments on Wednesday. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

Antipodean currencies also rose on expectations that China will ease its strict COVID restrictions.

China is set to announce an easing of its COVID-19 quarantine protocols in the coming days and a reduction in mass testing, sources told Reuters, a marked shift in policy after anger over the world's toughest curbs fueled widespread protests.

The Aussie AUD=D3 reached $0.68400, the highest since September 13 and the kiwi NZD=D3 hit $0.63995, the highest since August 15.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:50AM (1450 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

104.7400

105.7800

-0.97%

9.489%

+105.9000

+104.7400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0520

$1.0409

+1.07%

-7.46%

+$1.0524

+$1.0393

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

135.9300

138.1100

-1.56%

+18.09%

+138.1100

+135.7500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

143.00

143.65

-0.45%

+9.75%

+143.7600

+141.9200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9380

0.9457

-0.79%

+2.86%

+0.9460

+0.9380

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2291

$1.2058

+1.94%

-9.11%

+$1.2294

+$1.2056

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3412

1.3410

+0.04%

+6.10%

+1.3450

+1.3395

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6836

$0.6789

+0.71%

-5.95%

+$0.6840

+$0.6753

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9867

0.9839

+0.28%

-4.84%

+0.9886

+0.9823

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8557

0.8626

-0.80%

+1.87%

+0.8642

+0.8554

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6396

$0.6297

+1.56%

-6.56%

+$0.6400

+$0.6294

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.7250

9.8500

-1.07%

+10.62%

+9.8480

+9.7450

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2283

10.2355

-0.07%

+2.15%

+10.2644

+10.2289

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3236

10.4905

-0.59%

+14.48%

+10.5228

+10.3203

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.8575

10.9219

-0.59%

+6.09%

+10.9515

+10.8388

(Additional reporting by Alun John in London Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

