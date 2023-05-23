FOREX-Dollar index hits two-month high on rising rate bets

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hit a two-month high on Tuesday in line with higher Treasury yields after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials led investors to position for the possibility of further rate hikes.
Regional Fed Presidents James Bullard and Neel Kashkari on Monday indicated that the U.S. central bank may need to continue hiking rates if inflation remains high.
“The focus is slowly going back towards inflation and all this hawkish Fed speak we’ve been getting and that’s been giving the dollar some support here,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.
The comments come after statements by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday were viewed as being dovish.
“We’ve been getting a steady dose of hawkish Fed push back, but not really from Fed Chair Powell,” Moya said, adding that minutes from the Fed’s May meeting due on Wednesday will be watched for any further signs of his thinking.
Powell said on Friday that it is still unclear if rates will need to rise further, as central bank officials balance uncertainty about the impact of past hikes in borrowing costs and recent bank credit tightening with the fact that inflation is proving hard to control.
Traders have ramped up bets that the Fed funds rate will stay elevated, with markets pricing in almost a 30% chance of a rate hike in June and the Fed funds rate seen at about 4.75% in December. FEDWATCH
The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of major peers, reached 103.65, the highest since March 20, and was last at 103.33.
The greenback also rose to 138.91 against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS, the highest since Nov. 30, before falling back to 138.35.
The euro EUR=EBS slipped 0.18% to $1.0794. It is holding just above a two-month low of $1.0760 hit on Friday.
Euro zone data on Tuesday showed that business growth slowed slightly more than thought this month.
Investors are also focused on when Congress will raise the U.s. debt ceiling. White House and congressional Republican negotiators will meet again on Tuesday to resolve a months-long impasse over raising the government's $31.4 trillion debt limit.
"Markets are still expecting some sort of deal to be reached," said Niels Christensen, chief analyst at Nordea. "An agreement should spark some more risk-on sentiment which could be negative for the dollar."
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:21AM (1421 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.3300
103.2600
+0.08%
-0.155%
+103.6500
+103.1600
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0794
$1.0814
-0.18%
+0.74%
+$1.0820
+$1.0763
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
138.3500
138.5900
-0.17%
+5.52%
+138.9000
+138.2500
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
149.33
149.85
-0.35%
+6.44%
+150.0500
+149.1100
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8988
0.8980
+0.09%
-2.80%
+0.9029
+0.8976
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2430
$1.2437
-0.02%
+2.82%
+$1.2446
+$1.2373
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3503
1.3506
-0.02%
-0.34%
+1.3548
+1.3488
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6627
$0.6653
-0.35%
-2.75%
+$0.6662
+$0.6611
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9700
0.9707
-0.07%
-1.97%
+0.9721
+0.9702
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8681
0.8695
-0.16%
-1.84%
+0.8718
+0.8681
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6261
$0.6286
-0.37%
-1.38%
+$0.6302
+$0.6235
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.9110
10.9000
+0.19%
+11.28%
+10.9940
+10.9140
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.7795
11.7872
-0.07%
+12.25%
+11.8588
+11.7704
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.5942
10.5557
+0.18%
+1.79%
+10.6341
+10.5349
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.4364
11.4164
+0.18%
+2.57%
+11.4611
+11.4080
(Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London; Editing by Alison Williams)
