FOREX-Dollar index hits two-month high on rising rate bets

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hit a two-month high on Tuesday in line with higher Treasury yields after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials led investors to position for the possibility of further rate hikes.

Regional Fed Presidents James Bullard and Neel Kashkari on Monday indicated that the U.S. central bank may need to continue hiking rates if inflation remains high.

“The focus is slowly going back towards inflation and all this hawkish Fed speak we’ve been getting and that’s been giving the dollar some support here,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

The comments come after statements by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday were viewed as being dovish.

“We’ve been getting a steady dose of hawkish Fed push back, but not really from Fed Chair Powell,” Moya said, adding that minutes from the Fed’s May meeting due on Wednesday will be watched for any further signs of his thinking.

Powell said on Friday that it is still unclear if rates will need to rise further, as central bank officials balance uncertainty about the impact of past hikes in borrowing costs and recent bank credit tightening with the fact that inflation is proving hard to control.

Traders have ramped up bets that the Fed funds rate will stay elevated, with markets pricing in almost a 30% chance of a rate hike in June and the Fed funds rate seen at about 4.75% in December. FEDWATCH

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of major peers, reached 103.65, the highest since March 20, and was last at 103.33.

The greenback also rose to 138.91 against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS, the highest since Nov. 30, before falling back to 138.35.

The euro EUR=EBS slipped 0.18% to $1.0794. It is holding just above a two-month low of $1.0760 hit on Friday.

Euro zone data on Tuesday showed that business growth slowed slightly more than thought this month.

Investors are also focused on when Congress will raise the U.s. debt ceiling. White House and congressional Republican negotiators will meet again on Tuesday to resolve a months-long impasse over raising the government's $31.4 trillion debt limit.

"Markets are still expecting some sort of deal to be reached," said Niels Christensen, chief analyst at Nordea. "An agreement should spark some more risk-on sentiment which could be negative for the dollar."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:21AM (1421 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.3300

103.2600

+0.08%

-0.155%

+103.6500

+103.1600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0794

$1.0814

-0.18%

+0.74%

+$1.0820

+$1.0763

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

138.3500

138.5900

-0.17%

+5.52%

+138.9000

+138.2500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

149.33

149.85

-0.35%

+6.44%

+150.0500

+149.1100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8988

0.8980

+0.09%

-2.80%

+0.9029

+0.8976

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2430

$1.2437

-0.02%

+2.82%

+$1.2446

+$1.2373

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3503

1.3506

-0.02%

-0.34%

+1.3548

+1.3488

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6627

$0.6653

-0.35%

-2.75%

+$0.6662

+$0.6611

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9700

0.9707

-0.07%

-1.97%

+0.9721

+0.9702

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8681

0.8695

-0.16%

-1.84%

+0.8718

+0.8681

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6261

$0.6286

-0.37%

-1.38%

+$0.6302

+$0.6235

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.9110

10.9000

+0.19%

+11.28%

+10.9940

+10.9140

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.7795

11.7872

-0.07%

+12.25%

+11.8588

+11.7704

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.5942

10.5557

+0.18%

+1.79%

+10.6341

+10.5349

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.4364

11.4164

+0.18%

+2.57%

+11.4611

+11.4080

(Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London; Editing by Alison Williams)

