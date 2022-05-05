FOREX-Dollar index hits 20-year high, sterling tumbles on dovish BoE

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a 20-year high against a basket of currencies on Thursday as a sharp stocks selloff boosted demand for the safe-haven currency and as the Federal Reserve was seen as tightening monetary policy more than peers.

Stocks tumbled on Thursday as investors fretted the Fed might need to take more drastic action to bring inflation under control.

The greenback dropped on Wednesday, and stocks gained, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that policymakers were not actively considering 75-basis-point moves in the future. It came after the U.S. central bank hiked rates by 50 basis points, as was widely expected.

“Markets cheered the Fed’s decision which came at the dollar’s expense as it helped to quell fears about aggressive rate hikes pushing the economy into recession,” Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions said in a report.

“The dollar bounced back, though, as rates still appeared on a path to more than double (1.9%) by July and potentially triple (2.7%) by year-end, a solidly hawkish outlook that sets the Fed apart from its major rivals,” he added.

The dollar index =USD reached 103.94, the highest since Dec. 2002, before falling back to 103.73, up 1.16% on the day.

Sterling fell to its lowest level since June 2020 after the Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest since 2009 but warned that the economy was at risk of recession.

“The Bank of England was extremely dovish,” said Erik Nelson, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. They are “basically telling the markets they are completely overpricing where the path of the bank rate is.”

The British currency GBP=D3 was last down 2.25% at $1.2351.

The euro was also dented after German data showed that industrial orders in March suffered their biggest monthly drop since last October.

The single currency has fallen as the region struggles with weaker growth and energy disruptions due to sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

It EUR=EBS fell to $1.0518, down 0.98%, and is holding just above a five-year low of $1.0470 reached last Thursday.

Investors will be focused on U.S. inflation data for further clues on how aggressive the Fed will be in tightening policy.

This week's major U.S. economic release will be the government's jobs report for April released on Friday, while consumer price data is also due on Wednesday.

New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased to a more than two-month high last week, but remained at a level consistent with tightening labor market conditions and further wage gains that could keep inflation hot for a while, data on Thursday showed.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.7300

102.5500

+1.16%

8.433%

+103.9400

+102.3400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0518

$1.0622

-0.98%

-7.48%

+$1.0642

+$1.0494

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

130.3700

129.1200

+0.98%

+13.26%

+130.5500

+128.7550

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

137.11

137.09

+0.01%

+5.21%

+137.5700

+136.8400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9874

0.9724

+1.56%

+8.27%

+0.9890

+0.9709

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2351

$1.2636

-2.25%

-8.67%

+$1.2632

+$1.2325

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2854

1.2737

+0.95%

+1.69%

+1.2868

+1.2713

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7094

$0.7256

-2.24%

-2.42%

+$0.7266

+$0.7079

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0386

1.0323

+0.61%

+0.16%

+1.0393

+1.0318

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8514

0.8403

+1.32%

+1.36%

+0.8545

+0.8407

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6408

$0.6544

-2.01%

-6.32%

+$0.6568

+$0.6395

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.4995

9.2410

+2.87%

+7.91%

+9.5225

+9.2090

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.9960

9.8297

+1.69%

-0.17%

+10.0065

+9.7743

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.9578

9.7386

+1.19%

+10.43%

+9.9944

+9.7205

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4747

10.3516

+1.19%

+2.36%

+10.4919

+10.3298

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Chizu Nomiyama)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.