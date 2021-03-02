FOREX-Dollar index higher, Aussie gains on better risk sentiment
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - The dollar gained for a fourth consecutive day on Tuesday after a recent spike in bond yields challenged the market consensus for dollar weakness in 2021, while riskier currencies rose as bond markets calmed and stocks recovered.
Rising yields have spooked markets in recent weeks, with participants worried that an economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with fiscal stimulus, could cause a jump in inflation and potentially faster tightening from the Federal Revere than previously anticipated.
The rising volatility has benefited the greenback as investors unwind trades.
“If you do see volatility the natural inclination is to take risk off the table, in this case it just basically means getting out of existing positions and the dollar shorts are extremely elevated at this point” said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.
Short U.S. dollar positions were last at $29.33 billion, according to data by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The dollar index =USD rose 0.09% to 91.089, after earlier reaching a three-week high of 91.396.
Riskier currencies including the Australian dollar continued to rebound from last week’s selloff as bond markets appeared to calm. The Aussie also gained after the Reserve Bank of Australia recommitted to keeping interest rates at historic lows.
The Australian dollar AUD=D3 gained 0.39% to $0.7802 versus the U.S. dollar, but remains below the three-year high of $0.8007 reached on Thursday.
Karen Jones, a technical analyst at Commerzbank, said that the Aussie and other risky currencies including the Norwegian krone appeared to be reversing from interim tops, which will likely be positive for the U.S. dollar near-term.
The “U.S. dollar bear trend is probably over” for now, Jones said in a report.
The greenback was last down 0.48% against the krone NOK= at 8.520 krone, but is holding above the 8.313 krone per dollar level reached last week, the weakest for the dollar in more than two years.
Safe-haven currencies including the Swiss franc and Japanese yen, meanwhile, continued to weaken on Tuesday as risk appetite improved.
The Swiss franc hit its lowest since November 2020 against the dollar at 0.9193 CHF=EBS.
The yen JPY=D3 was the weakest since August at 106.95.
The euro also fell after top European Central Bank officials sounded the alarm over the rises in bond yields.
The single currency EUR=EBS was last down 0.10% at $1.2037.
Bitcoin dipped 1.12% to $49,097. Citi said in a report that the popular cryptocurrency was at a "tipping point" and could become the preferred currency for international trade BTC=BTSP.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:41AM (1441 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
91.0890
91.0170
+0.09%
1.231%
+91.3960
+91.0090
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2037
$1.2049
-0.10%
-1.49%
+$1.2050
+$1.1992
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
106.8350
106.8800
+0.05%
+3.52%
+106.9500
+106.7650
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
128.58
128.61
-0.02%
+1.31%
+128.7600
+128.1900
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9176
0.9148
+0.30%
+3.71%
+0.9193
+0.9146
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3916
$1.3926
-0.06%
+1.87%
+$1.3931
+$1.3860
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2648
1.2645
+0.04%
-0.66%
+1.2697
+1.2633
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7802
$0.7772
+0.39%
+1.43%
+$0.7815
+$0.7737
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.1043
1.1023
+0.18%
+2.18%
+1.1054
+1.1004
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8649
0.8651
-0.02%
-3.22%
+0.8667
+0.8638
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7266
$0.7266
+0.01%
+1.20%
+$0.7279
+$0.7210
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.5195
8.5590
-0.48%
-0.80%
+8.6270
+8.4945
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2526
10.3100
-0.56%
-2.05%
+10.3790
+10.2268
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.4238
8.4235
-0.11%
+2.77%
+8.4703
+8.4150
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1398
10.1512
-0.11%
+0.63%
+10.1667
+10.1327
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.