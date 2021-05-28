FOREX-Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

By David Henry and Elizabeth Howcroft

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for month-end and new data largely confirmed expectations about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economic recovery.

The dollar index =USD of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from four-and-a-half month lows plumbed on Tuesday.

The index is on track for its biggest weekly advance since the end of April.

The turnabout came after the dollar index =USD had lost about 3% since March as other major economies began to catch up with vaccination rates in the United States. At the same time, central banks in some other countries appeared likely to move more quickly than the U.S. Federal Reserve in backing away from easy money policies.

The euro was down 0.3% at $1.216, compared with a four-month high of $1.2266 earlier in the week. EUR=EBS

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.416, having struggled around $1.42 earlier this week. GBP=D3.

On Monday the United States and Britain have public holidays.

The U.S. economic data had been seen as the big scheduled news of the week, but did not move bond and stock markets dramatically in the morning when it was released. It showed that consumer prices increased in April far beyond the Federal Reserve's 2% annual rate target.

The dollar continued to gain on the Japanese yen, hitting a seven-week high and rising 0.2% on the day to 110.02. Reasons for the yen weakness, analysts said, include Japan's rise in unemployment, falling consumer prices and government moves to extend emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other areas because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s onshore yuan hit a new three-year high and traded around 6.37 versus the dollar.

Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale, said the fact that the yuan has been stronger than 6.40 for three days could be a turning point in Chinese policy that would be positive for the global economy.

"Nobody thought that the central bank would allow the yuan to strengthen beyond 6.40, and they have," Broux said.

The New Zealand dollar, which this week had jumped on the prospect of an interest rate hike by September 2022, fell as much as 1% against the greenback early in the day. NZD=D3.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down about 5% at $36,682 BTC=BTSP in the morning in New York, while ether was down 7% at around $2,561 ETH=BTSP.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:45AM (1345 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.2330

90.0120

+0.26%

0.280%

+90.4470

+89.9870

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2160

$1.2195

-0.28%

-0.47%

+$1.2200

+$1.2133

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

110.0200

109.8300

+0.20%

+6.51%

+110.1950

+109.7950

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

133.78

133.93

-0.11%

+5.40%

+133.9900

+133.6100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9008

0.8967

+0.47%

+1.83%

+0.9030

+0.8964

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.4162

$1.4203

-0.27%

+3.67%

+$1.4207

+$1.4137

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2090

1.2067

+0.19%

-5.06%

+1.2120

+1.2067

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7702

$0.7745

-0.54%

+0.14%

+$0.7747

+$0.7678

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0952

1.0934

+0.16%

+1.34%

+1.0964

+1.0933

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8584

0.8584

+0.00%

-3.95%

+0.8595

+0.8576

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7240

$0.7294

-0.80%

+0.77%

+$0.7295

+$0.7214

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.3465

8.3450

+0.01%

-2.81%

+8.3860

+8.3355

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1498

10.1699

-0.20%

-3.03%

+10.2046

+10.1520

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.3165

8.2727

+0.24%

+1.47%

+8.3433

+8.2718

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1135

10.0895

+0.24%

+0.37%

+10.1284

+10.0884

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Chinese offshore yuan vs U.S. and Australian dollarshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RQZ71M

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((David.Henry@thomsonreuters.com; +1-332-219-1974; Reuters Messaging: david.henry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.