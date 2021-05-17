FOREX-Dollar inches lower as Treasury yields hold firm

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as inflation jitters, exacerbated by record high prices paid in a regional U.S. manufacturing survey, benefited riskier currencies at the greenback's expense.

But the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR was little changed as market participants sought clues regarding the Federal Reserve's tolerance for near- and medium-term inflation.

"Given that since the dollar's sell-off last week it hasn't been able to bounce much, it tells me that the driver is not the foreign currency market but the interest rate market," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Forex in New York. "And without higher interest rates it's hard to see how the dollar gets much traction."

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes from its April monetary policy on Wednesday, which market participants will scrutinize for clues regarding the central bank's views on current inflation spikes.

"The Fed is still saying they're going to be very patient," Chandler added. "If the U.S. doesn't offer higher interest rates, the dollar bears the burden, and that's where we are now."

The Empire State report from the New York Federal Reserve showed a survey record high of prices paid by manufacturers in New York state as materials producers struggle to keep up with booming demand.

The dollar index =USD was last down 0.14% at 90.157. The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.09% to $1.2159 and the dollar fell 0.15% to 109.175 Japanese yen JPY=D3.

As economies re-open for business, resurgent demand combined with supply shortages has put commodity prices on an upward trajectory.

Strengthening crude oil prices LCOc1 boosted the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 but the Norwegian crown NOK=D3 lost ground against the greenback.

And despite higher metal prices, the Australian dollar AUD=D3 also edged lower.

Chandler believes central bank policy is taking the lead in influencing the value of currencies typically sensitive to commodity prices.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP dropped to a three-month low after Tesla Inc TSLA.O boss Elon Musk suggested over the weekend that the electric automaker may have already sold some of its holdings in the digital currency.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:06PM (1906 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.1570

90.2950

-0.14%

0.196%

+90.4290

+90.1440

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2159

$1.2147

+0.09%

+0.00%

+$1.2169

+$1.2127

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

109.1750

109.3350

-0.15%

+5.70%

+109.4950

+109.0950

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

132.74

132.78

-0.03%

+4.59%

+132.9400

+132.5200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9026

0.9012

+0.17%

+0.00%

+0.9028

+0.9003

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.4142

$1.4098

+0.32%

+3.52%

+$1.4146

+$1.4078

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2062

1.2104

-0.34%

+0.00%

+1.2136

+1.2061

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7770

$0.7781

-0.13%

+0.00%

+$0.7787

+$0.7731

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0975

1.0948

+0.25%

+0.00%

+1.0975

+1.0943

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8595

0.8611

-0.19%

+0.00%

+0.8631

+0.8595

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7216

$0.7250

-0.47%

+0.00%

+$0.7249

+$0.7182

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.2485

8.2265

+0.41%

+0.00%

+8.2985

+8.2200

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0305

9.9920

+0.39%

+0.00%

+10.0746

+9.9869

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.3205

8.3341

+0.01%

+0.00%

+8.3679

+8.3213

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1181

10.1171

+0.01%

+0.00%

+10.1584

+10.1104

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additonal reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; editing by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Will Dunham)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

