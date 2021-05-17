FOREX-Dollar inches lower as Treasury yields hold firm
By Stephen Culp
NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as inflation jitters, exacerbated by record high prices paid in a regional U.S. manufacturing survey, benefited riskier currencies at the greenback's expense.
But the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR was little changed as market participants sought clues regarding the Federal Reserve's tolerance for near- and medium-term inflation.
"Given that since the dollar's sell-off last week it hasn't been able to bounce much, it tells me that the driver is not the foreign currency market but the interest rate market," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Forex in New York. "And without higher interest rates it's hard to see how the dollar gets much traction."
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes from its April monetary policy on Wednesday, which market participants will scrutinize for clues regarding the central bank's views on current inflation spikes.
"The Fed is still saying they're going to be very patient," Chandler added. "If the U.S. doesn't offer higher interest rates, the dollar bears the burden, and that's where we are now."
The Empire State report from the New York Federal Reserve showed a survey record high of prices paid by manufacturers in New York state as materials producers struggle to keep up with booming demand.
The dollar index =USD was last down 0.14% at 90.157. The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.09% to $1.2159 and the dollar fell 0.15% to 109.175 Japanese yen JPY=D3.
As economies re-open for business, resurgent demand combined with supply shortages has put commodity prices on an upward trajectory.
Strengthening crude oil prices LCOc1 boosted the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 but the Norwegian crown NOK=D3 lost ground against the greenback.
And despite higher metal prices, the Australian dollar AUD=D3 also edged lower.
Chandler believes central bank policy is taking the lead in influencing the value of currencies typically sensitive to commodity prices.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP dropped to a three-month low after Tesla Inc TSLA.O boss Elon Musk suggested over the weekend that the electric automaker may have already sold some of its holdings in the digital currency.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:06PM (1906 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
90.1570
90.2950
-0.14%
0.196%
+90.4290
+90.1440
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2159
$1.2147
+0.09%
+0.00%
+$1.2169
+$1.2127
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
109.1750
109.3350
-0.15%
+5.70%
+109.4950
+109.0950
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
132.74
132.78
-0.03%
+4.59%
+132.9400
+132.5200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9026
0.9012
+0.17%
+0.00%
+0.9028
+0.9003
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.4142
$1.4098
+0.32%
+3.52%
+$1.4146
+$1.4078
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2062
1.2104
-0.34%
+0.00%
+1.2136
+1.2061
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7770
$0.7781
-0.13%
+0.00%
+$0.7787
+$0.7731
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0975
1.0948
+0.25%
+0.00%
+1.0975
+1.0943
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8595
0.8611
-0.19%
+0.00%
+0.8631
+0.8595
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7216
$0.7250
-0.47%
+0.00%
+$0.7249
+$0.7182
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.2485
8.2265
+0.41%
+0.00%
+8.2985
+8.2200
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0305
9.9920
+0.39%
+0.00%
+10.0746
+9.9869
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.3205
8.3341
+0.01%
+0.00%
+8.3679
+8.3213
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1181
10.1171
+0.01%
+0.00%
+10.1584
+10.1104
