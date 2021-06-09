FOREX-Dollar inches lower as focus turns to upcoming data, ECB meeting

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - The dollar was slightly weaker on Wednesday as investors focused on a European Central Bank meeting and the upcoming U.S. consumer price index report to gauge the current pace of the economic recovery.

Both are due Thursday, and investors have adopted a wait-and-see attitude, leaving major currencies mostly range-bound recently.

With the ECB, investors will be watching for any clues of an imminent slowdown to its bond buying program.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged as expected, and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing. It also reiterated its guidance that rates would remain unchanged until at least the second half of 2022.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 rose against the greenback, which fell 0.2% to C$1.2087 in the wake of the BoC announcement.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.1% to 90.080, with the euro EUR= up 0.18% at $1.2193.

The message that's begun to resonate with investors is that central bank policymakers are going to "brush off high short-term prices," and that's led to a lower U.S. dollar, said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto.

"The inflation numbers are going to run hotter than what they anticipate in the short term, but there's a rock-solid central bank consensus around transitory inflation," he said.

The dollar rose 0.1% against the yen to 109.61 yen JPY=EBS, while sterling fell 0.3% to $1.4122.

The pound slid as Britain and the European Union failed to agree on solutions to post-Brexit trade problems in the British province of Northern Ireland, and exchanged threats in a standoff that could claim the G7 international summit.

Deutsche Bank's Currency Volatility Index .DBCVIX hit its lowest level since February 2020 on Tuesday, and sank further on Wednesday. The U.S. dollar index =USD was parked at 90.005.

While the ECB is expected to keep policy settings steady, the euro could be sensitive to changes in the bank's economic forecasts or any signal that the pace of bond buying could be reduced in months ahead.

Investors are also watching negotiations in Washington over potential infrastructure spending, which could have an effect on the pace of U.S. growth as well. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden broke off talks on an infrastructure bill with a key Republican senator and reached out instead to a bipartisan group.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP recovered from a three-week low it hit on Tuesday when signs of institutional investor caution and regulatory attention drove selling. It was last up 4.1% at $34.805.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:01AM (1501 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.0800

90.1270

-0.05%

0.110%

+90.1390

+89.8330

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2184

$1.2173

+0.09%

-0.28%

+$1.2218

+$1.2172

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

109.5850

109.4850

+0.10%

+6.06%

+109.6400

+109.2300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

133.50

133.28

+0.17%

+5.18%

+133.6200

+133.2100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8958

0.8969

-0.12%

+1.26%

+0.8971

+0.8926

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.4124

$1.4153

-0.20%

+3.38%

+$1.4188

+$1.4113

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2090

1.2116

-0.21%

-5.06%

+1.2117

+1.2058

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7730

$0.7737

-0.08%

+0.49%

+$0.7762

+$0.7725

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0915

1.0915

+0.00%

+1.00%

+1.0927

+1.0906

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8625

0.8599

+0.30%

-3.49%

+0.8638

+0.8590

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7175

$0.7194

-0.25%

-0.08%

+$0.7214

+$0.7167

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.2725

8.2640

+0.07%

-3.69%

+8.2750

+8.2465

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0819

10.0660

+0.16%

-3.71%

+10.0841

+10.0495

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.2595

8.2694

+0.07%

+0.77%

+8.2790

+8.2365

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.0662

10.0590

+0.07%

-0.12%

+10.0838

+10.0575

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Sleepy FX marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/34ZkiSa

