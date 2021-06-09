FOREX-Dollar inches lower as focus turns to upcoming data, ECB meeting
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - The dollar was slightly weaker on Wednesday as investors focused on a European Central Bank meeting and the upcoming U.S. consumer price index report to gauge the current pace of the economic recovery.
Both are due Thursday, and investors have adopted a wait-and-see attitude, leaving major currencies mostly range-bound recently.
With the ECB, investors will be watching for any clues of an imminent slowdown to its bond buying program.
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged as expected, and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing. It also reiterated its guidance that rates would remain unchanged until at least the second half of 2022.
The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 rose against the greenback, which fell 0.2% to C$1.2087 in the wake of the BoC announcement.
The dollar index =USD fell 0.1% to 90.080, with the euro EUR= up 0.18% at $1.2193.
The message that's begun to resonate with investors is that central bank policymakers are going to "brush off high short-term prices," and that's led to a lower U.S. dollar, said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto.
"The inflation numbers are going to run hotter than what they anticipate in the short term, but there's a rock-solid central bank consensus around transitory inflation," he said.
The dollar rose 0.1% against the yen to 109.61 yen JPY=EBS, while sterling fell 0.3% to $1.4122.
The pound slid as Britain and the European Union failed to agree on solutions to post-Brexit trade problems in the British province of Northern Ireland, and exchanged threats in a standoff that could claim the G7 international summit.
Deutsche Bank's Currency Volatility Index .DBCVIX hit its lowest level since February 2020 on Tuesday, and sank further on Wednesday. The U.S. dollar index =USD was parked at 90.005.
While the ECB is expected to keep policy settings steady, the euro could be sensitive to changes in the bank's economic forecasts or any signal that the pace of bond buying could be reduced in months ahead.
Investors are also watching negotiations in Washington over potential infrastructure spending, which could have an effect on the pace of U.S. growth as well. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden broke off talks on an infrastructure bill with a key Republican senator and reached out instead to a bipartisan group.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP recovered from a three-week low it hit on Tuesday when signs of institutional investor caution and regulatory attention drove selling. It was last up 4.1% at $34.805.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 11:01AM (1501 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
90.0800
90.1270
-0.05%
0.110%
+90.1390
+89.8330
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2184
$1.2173
+0.09%
-0.28%
+$1.2218
+$1.2172
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
109.5850
109.4850
+0.10%
+6.06%
+109.6400
+109.2300
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
133.50
133.28
+0.17%
+5.18%
+133.6200
+133.2100
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8958
0.8969
-0.12%
+1.26%
+0.8971
+0.8926
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.4124
$1.4153
-0.20%
+3.38%
+$1.4188
+$1.4113
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2090
1.2116
-0.21%
-5.06%
+1.2117
+1.2058
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7730
$0.7737
-0.08%
+0.49%
+$0.7762
+$0.7725
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0915
1.0915
+0.00%
+1.00%
+1.0927
+1.0906
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8625
0.8599
+0.30%
-3.49%
+0.8638
+0.8590
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7175
$0.7194
-0.25%
-0.08%
+$0.7214
+$0.7167
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.2725
8.2640
+0.07%
-3.69%
+8.2750
+8.2465
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0819
10.0660
+0.16%
-3.71%
+10.0841
+10.0495
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.2595
8.2694
+0.07%
+0.77%
+8.2790
+8.2365
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.0662
10.0590
+0.07%
-0.12%
+10.0838
+10.0575
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Sleepy FX marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/34ZkiSa
