FOREX-Dollar holds near 2-year highs after Fed aids greenback bulls

The dollar index trades just below 2-year high

Aggressive Fed aids dollar bulls

Euro bounces off one-month low, eyes on ECB minutes

Commodity currencies pull back from recent highs

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near two-year highs against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after meeting minutes showed the Federal Reserve preparing to move aggressively to fight inflation, while commodity currencies fell further from recent peaks.

The euro bucked the trend but was near a one-month low below $1.09 as investors await European Central Bank minutes due later.

Minutes from the March Fed meeting published on Wednesday showed "many" participants were prepared to raise interest rates in 50-basis-point increments in coming months.

They also prepared markets for a reduction in the Fed's balance sheet after the May meeting at a rate of $95 billion per month, the beginning of the reversal of the massive stimulus in pumped into the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

"That's nearly twice as quick as was seen during the last balance sheet run down during the 2017-19 cycle," ING analysts said.

"All of the above points to the Fed applying a heavy foot to the brakes, which should be positive for the dollar."

By 0745 GMT, the U.S. dollar index traded at 99.581, near a 2-year high of 99.778 =USD.

The Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollars NZD=D3 fell between 0.3%-0.2% to sit around 2% beneath highs struck on Tuesday as the Fed's tone has offset a hawkish shift from Australia's central bank, and a pullback in commodity prices whacked them.

Minutes from the ECB's March meeting, due later in the day, will be watched for insight into policymakers' delicate balancing act to manage soaring inflation and slowing growth.

An increasingly close-looking presidential election in France is another wildcard, and the risk of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen beating incumbent Emmanuel Macron has dragged on the euro and French debt ahead of Sunday's first-round vote.

The euro EUR=EBS scraped itself from a one-month trough of $1.0874 to hit $1.09 in early European trading.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS was pinned near a one-week low and last traded at 123.80 to the dollar.

"Inflation differentials and the resulting monetary policy divergence dynamics can underpin DXY [U.S. dollar] resilience near term," Citi foreign exchange strategists said.

"High inflation is here to stay and the hawks are in the driving seat. This matters for DXY given the strength of relative rates in driving EURUSD and USDJPY recently."

Sterling GBP=D3 recovered some of its recent losses to trade at $1.31.

Broad selling of equities and other risk assets this week has also hurt cryptocurrencies, and bitcoin BTC=BTSP nursed Wednesday's 5% drop with a 0.7% rise to $43,508. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)

