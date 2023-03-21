FOREX-Dollar holds its breath as market awaits Fed policy decision

By Hannah Lang

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The dollar pared earlier losses and sterling fell on Tuesday as traders reckoned banking stress could keep the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England from hiking interest rates much further, or at all, later in the week.

Investors' focus has moved to a slew of central bank meetings due this week after days of volatility in markets caused by worries over the stability of the global banking sector.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.058% to 103.270, while sterling GBP=D3 edged 0.59% lower to $1.2204.

Markets are pricing in an 85% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike when the Fed announces its monetary policy decision on Wednesday. The peak for the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate was seen at 5.5% only a few weeks ago, against about 4.8% now. IRPR

The dollar has followed those expectations lower, though general nervousness in financial markets has tempered selling.

Sentiment is fragile as investors are concerned over the outlook for the banking sector after shares of U.S. lender First RepublicFRC.N tumbled nearly 50% on Monday on fears it will need a second rescue.

"(The Fed) should signal that inflation is still the focus here, but obviously properly address what has been done, and highlight what they can do to further prevent any further contagion beyond First Republic," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told bankers on Tuesday that she is prepared to intervene to protect depositors in smaller U.S. banks that might be suffering deposit runs if they pose a risk of contagion.

"It seems that after a couple of weekends of pushing policy support and certain (Treasury) officials suggesting that they'll do whatever it takes to guarantee deposits, what it suggests to me is that hikes can go on," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Sterling moved a bit lower, staying close to an almost seven-week high against the dollar, after data showed Britain recorded a budget deficit of 16.68 billion pounds ($20.4 billion) in February, far above expectations in a Reuters poll.

On Tuesday, minutes from the Australian central bank's March 7 policy meeting showed officials had agreed to consider the case for a rate pause at the April meeting, even before the recent bout of volatility weighed on the Australian dollar AUD=D3, which fell 0.88% versus the greenback at $0.666.

"In places like Canada or Australia, where those central banks have essentially said that they're done with the interest rate tightening phase, those are the currencies that are lagging against the currencies where hikes still remain in the curve," Issa said.

The euro EUR=EBS last was up 0.39% to $1.0761.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC= last rose 0.32% to $28,168.00 after hitting a nine-month high on Monday. The world's largest cryptocurrency rose 26% last week, its best weekly gain since April 2019.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:52PM (1852 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.2700

103.3400

-0.05%

-0.213%

+103.5100

+102.9900

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0761

$1.0723

+0.37%

+0.44%

+$1.0789

+$1.0704

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

132.5800

131.3100

+0.99%

+1.14%

+132.6200

+131.0500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

142.68

140.82

+1.32%

+1.70%

+142.7900

+140.4300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9228

0.9293

-0.68%

-0.19%

+0.9316

+0.9213

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2205

$1.2277

-0.59%

+0.92%

+$1.2282

+$1.2180

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3722

1.3665

+0.42%

+1.28%

+1.3737

+1.3644

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6660

$0.6718

-0.89%

-2.32%

+$0.6726

+$0.6650

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9932

0.9962

-0.30%

+0.37%

+0.9978

+0.9927

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8816

0.8731

+0.97%

-0.32%

+0.8839

+0.8731

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6173

$0.6247

-1.21%

-2.80%

+$0.6248

+$0.6168

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.5490

10.6490

-0.86%

+7.57%

+10.6940

+10.4740

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.3569

11.4106

-0.47%

+8.23%

+11.4537

+11.2877

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3466

10.3670

+0.15%

-0.59%

+10.4084

+10.2807

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.1346

11.1183

+0.15%

-0.13%

+11.1527

+11.0832

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; additional reporting by Joice Alves in London; Editing by Christina Fincher, William Maclean, Alison Williams and Paul Simao)

