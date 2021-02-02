FOREX-Dollar holds gains on better U.S. outlook vs Europe

By David Henry

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to two-month highs against the euro on Tuesday as markets saw the U.S. as likely to rebound sooner than Europe from the coronavirus pandemic.

The view was bolstered by moves in Washington toward more stimulus spending that contrasted with European lockdowns and expectations for a decline in euro zone GDP in the first three months of this year.

Against the dollar, the euro EUR=EBS was trading at $1.202 in the afternoon in New York afternoon, down almost to an early December low, and off 0.32% for the day as well as down 1.61% for the year.

"Growth differentials are taking a toll on the euro and adding to the traction that we've seen for the U.S. currency this year," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

"Europe might be about a year behind the U.S. in terms of a full recovery," he said.

The dollar index =USD gained 0.25% as U.S. and European stock indexes rose global stocks rose nearly 2% and oil jumped 2% to the highest levels in a year.

Initial European Union economic readings showed the euro zone contracted less than expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 but suggested that a steeper decline in the first quarter of this year.

Those concerns were amplified after retail sales in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, plunged by more than forecast in December, according to data on Monday.

"Things are looking even more depressing here," Commerzbank strategists said in a daily note.

Supporting the dollar on Tuesday were steps by Democrats in Congress toward fast-track passage of U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package even without Republican support.

The dollar has also benefited from a massive bout of short-covering, especially against the yen, where hedge funds had racked up their biggest short bets against the greenback since October 2016.

Against the yen, the dollar JPY=EBS hovered above 105 yen after briefly crossing the level on Monday for the first time since mid-November.

Many see the dollar's rebound since early last month as a correction after a relentless decline - the dollar index lost almost 7% in 2020 - on expectations of a global recovery from the pandemic with massive fiscal spending and continued ultra-easy monetary policy.

Still, Manimbo said the dollar's move may be short-lived.

"If the U.S. can start to see better labor market data, that would make for a more convincing rally," he said.

The next monthly U.S. payroll report is due on Friday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:02PM (2002 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

91.1900

90.9720

+0.25%

1.326%

+91.2830

+90.8050

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2020

$1.2060

-0.32%

-1.61%

+$1.2088

+$1.2012

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

105.0700

104.9150

+0.11%

+1.69%

+105.1650

+104.9000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.29

126.56

-0.21%

-0.50%

+126.8200

+126.2700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8987

0.8969

+0.20%

+1.58%

+0.8995

+0.8947

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3651

$1.3662

-0.07%

-0.07%

+$1.3709

+$1.3611

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2806

1.2858

-0.42%

+0.55%

+1.2869

+1.2785

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7590

$0.7622

-0.41%

-1.33%

+$0.7661

+$0.7564

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0802

1.0818

-0.15%

-0.05%

+1.0832

+1.0800

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8803

0.8825

-0.25%

-1.50%

+0.8837

+0.8796

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7155

$0.7158

-0.01%

-0.33%

+$0.7192

+$0.7136

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.6175

8.6000

+0.32%

+0.47%

+8.6495

+8.5595

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.3622

10.3770

-0.14%

-1.01%

+10.4045

+10.3307

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.4161

8.4253

-0.45%

+2.68%

+8.4465

+8.3931

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1168

10.1628

-0.45%

+0.40%

+10.1720

+10.1115

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

USD positionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/36zTIAb

