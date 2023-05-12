FOREX-Dollar holds gains, heads for biggest weekly rise since February

By Laura Matthews and Harry Robertson

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar clung to modest gains against the euro on Friday and was headed for its biggest weekly gain since February, as uncertainty around the U.S. debt ceiling and monetary policy prompted a shift to safe havens.

Analysts said the greenback may be benefiting as debt ceiling talks progress and markets rethink the narrative that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by year-end.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said the central bank will probably need to raise rates further if inflation stays high, adding that key data so far this month has not convinced her that price pressures are receding.

"It certainly does seem like Bowman's comments this morning have added weight to the idea that the Fed will perhaps maintain that higher-for-longer stance. And that will keep yields relatively well supported," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist of Corpay in Toronto.

The Bank of England hiked rates 25 basis points to 4.5% on Thursday. Data on Friday showed the British economy grew 0.1% in the first quarter.

Still, the pound GBP=D3 was down 0.2% at $1.2490, while the euro EUR=EBS weakened 0.4% to $1.0874, a day after falling to a one-month low.

The dollar index =USD edged up 0.3% to 102.42 early in the session, notching a weekly gain of 1.1%. It pared gains following news that May U.S. consumer sentiment slumped to a six-month low as a standoff to raise the federal government's borrowing cap fanned worries about the economic outlook.

Recent data showing a slowing economy has boosted the case that the Fed will pause hiking rates at the June meeting, but that has not hurt the dollar. Data showed U.S. consumer price index inflation cooling to 4.9% year-on-year in April. Moreover, weekly jobless claims rose more than expected.

However, analysts said markets had expected even weaker data. And worries about the U.S. debt ceiling and regional banking stress persist. PacWest Bancorp sharesplunged 23%a day after the lender revealed a sharp drop in deposits.

"I guess the recent USD strength is largely driven by increased safe-haven demand in view of 'unknown unknowns,' i.e. how severe are vulnerabilities in U.S. regional banks and what might be the fallout of an escalation in the U.S. debt ceiling conflict," said Esther Reichelt, FX strategist at Commerzbank.

Given this huge uncertainty, "the dollar might be the best bet they have," she added.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:30AM (1430 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

102.3500

102.0900

+0.27%

-1.102%

+102.3900

+101.9300

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0881

$1.0915

-0.31%

+1.55%

+$1.0936

+$1.0877

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

135.1350

134.5550

+0.43%

+3.07%

+135.1650

+134.4100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

147.04

146.85

+0.13%

+4.80%

+147.4600

+146.6700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8955

0.8944

+0.13%

-3.15%

+0.8964

+0.8899

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2498

$1.2513

-0.08%

+3.38%

+$1.2540

+$1.2492

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3522

1.3490

+0.24%

-0.20%

+1.3522

+1.3481

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6662

$0.6702

-0.60%

-2.27%

+$0.6706

+$0.6662

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9744

0.9759

-0.15%

-1.53%

+0.9767

+0.9725

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8704

0.8723

-0.22%

-1.58%

+0.8732

+0.8694

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6205

$0.6297

-1.45%

-2.27%

+$0.6300

+$0.6205

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6830

10.6770

-0.21%

+8.57%

+10.7190

+10.6480

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.6256

11.6517

-0.22%

+10.79%

+11.7088

+11.5920

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3502

10.3324

-0.15%

-0.55%

+10.3535

+10.2917

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.2580

11.2746

-0.15%

+0.97%

+11.2933

+11.2252

(Reporting by Laura Matthews in New York and Harry Robertson in London; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Nick Macfie and Richard Chang)

((Laura.Matthews@thomsonreuters.com; 646-540-2256; harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com))

