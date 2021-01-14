FOREX-Dollar holds gains as markets await Biden's stimulus plan

By Julien Ponthus

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The dollar held above three-year lows versus major peers on Thursday as expectations for President-elect Joe Biden's fiscal stimulus pushed yields of U.S. government bonds higher.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose after CNN reported the stimulus will be around $2 trillion, adding support for the dollar and weakening gold.

At midday in Europe, the dollar index =USD was little changed, up 0.06% at 90.420, as investors waited for Biden to give details on Thursday of his pandemic relief plan.

The dollar has risen in four of the last five trading sessions as the prospect of more stimulus has weighed on U.S. government bonds, sending the benchmark Treasury yield above 1% for the first time since March.

Expectations are high, but many analysts believe the spending push has already been priced in.

"We feel the fiscal cat is out of the bag already: it would take a lot to surprise markets after the re-pricing seen last week," ING analysts said.

"The scope for the reflation trade to restart on the back of this announcement alone is limited."

Benjamin Melman, chief investment officer at Edmond de Rothschild AM, was also cautious. He said Biden might have to scale back his stimulus ambitions to get the plan through Congress.

"First, I am not sure a big fiscal stimulus is going to happen. Secondly, the market is quite aware of it", he said.

The currency's recovery is also threatened by a build-up of bearish dollar positions.

FX speculators have been net short the dollar since mid-March, as investors' appetite for riskier assets hurt demand for the greenback.

Because U.S. stimulus supports risk sentiment, that could further weigh on the dollar, which is considered a safe haven.

The global recovery-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars firmed to $0.7765 AUD= and $0.7204 NZD=.

The euro EUR=EBS eased 0.06% to $1.2144 despite positive news from the bloc's economic powerhouse.

Germany's economy shrank by 5% in 2020, less than expected and a smaller contraction than during the global financial crisis, as unprecedented government rescue and stimulus measures lessened the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One could say we got off lightly," LBBW analyst Uwe Burkert said.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP held on to 10% gains made on Wednesday after a slide of nearly $12,000 from last week's record high of $42,000. It rose about 2% to $38,092 on Thursday, up from as low as $30,261.13 on Jan. 11.

Interest in the cryptocurrency surged as institutional investors began buying heavily, viewing it as both an inflation hedge and as exposed to gains if it becomes more widely adopted.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 12:17PM (1217 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2151

$1.2159

-0.06%

-0.55%

+1.2172

+1.2135

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

103.9800

103.8850

+0.10%

+0.68%

+104.1950

+103.8150

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.33

126.28

+0.04%

-0.46%

+126.5200

+126.2300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8894

0.8875

+0.22%

+0.54%

+0.8899

+0.8866

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3655

1.3637

+0.13%

-0.05%

+1.3678

+1.3620

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2668

1.2701

-0.24%

-0.49%

+1.2706

+1.2666

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7768

0.7734

+0.44%

+0.98%

+0.7771

+0.7729

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.7207

0.7175

+0.46%

+0.38%

+0.7207

+0.7173

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3oMz2fE

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Simon Cameron-Moore, Larry King and Barbara Lewis)

