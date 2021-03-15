FOREX-Dollar holds firm in cautious trading before Fed meets

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar clung to small gains from the start of the week on Tuesday as caution reigned in currency markets ahead of major central bank meetings, headlined by a two-day Federal Reserve gathering beginning later in the global day.

The greenback hovered just off its highest since June versus the yen JPY= and cemented a position around $1.19 per euro EUR= in muted trading.

The Bank of Japan and Bank of England are also set to meet this week.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP was back around $55,000 after tumbling from the weekend's all-time high near $62,000.

The firm tone for the dollar came despite a retreat in U.S. benchmark yields from the highest levels in more than a year ahead of the Fed meeting.

Policymakers are not likely to detour from monetary policy despite an expected forecast of rapid economic growth in 2021 in the wake of an accelerating COVID-19 vaccine rollout and a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package heading to taxpayers and others.

A particular focus will be on any comments about the run-up in yields, which have risen on bets faster growth and inflation will prompt the central bankers to move faster than they have so far signalled in normalising policy.

"Markets (are) essentially marking time ahead of the FOMC meeting," which is "keeping investors a little bit cautious," National Australia Bank foreign-exchange strategist Rodrigo Catril wrote in a client note.

"There is a lot of focus on whether the new forecasts and dots plot will vindicate the current lift in Fed hike expectations."

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR, which reached 1.6420% at the end of last week, was last at 1.6073%.

The dollar was little changed at 109.170 yen early in Tuesday's Asian session, after rising as high as 109.365 overnight. The BOJ begins a two-day policy meeting on Thursday, along with an extensive policy review.

The euro was largely flat at $1.19255, languishing below $1.20 since March 5. Europe's vaccine rollout has been hampered by the suspension of AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L shots in Germany, France and other nations amid concerns about possible serious side effects.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, slipped further to around $54,782 on Tuesday, following its jump to a record $61,781.83 on Saturday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 047 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1927

$1.1929

-0.03%

-2.39%

+1.1937

+1.1924

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

109.1770

109.1200

+0.00%

+5.64%

+109.2050

+0.0000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

130.21

130.16

+0.04%

+2.59%

+130.3900

+130.1400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9277

0.9275

+0.02%

+4.86%

+0.9278

+0.9275

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3888

1.3900

-0.06%

+1.68%

+1.3902

+1.3890

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2477

1.2473

+0.05%

-2.00%

+1.2480

+1.2468

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7744

0.7756

-0.13%

+0.69%

+0.7755

+0.7742

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.7198

0.7200

+0.07%

+0.33%

+0.7204

+0.7200

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

