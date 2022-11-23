FOREX-Dollar holds firm but on edge ahead of Fed minutes, kiwi rises

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held firm on Wednesday, with investors on tenterhooks before the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting which could offer clues on the outlook for inflation and the pace of interest rate hikes.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against a basket of six counterparts including the yen, the euro and sterling, was last trading at 107.110, having slipped 0.65% overnight.

In China, a spike in COVID-19 cases has clouded hopes for a swift reopening of the world's second largest economy.

Shanghai abruptly cancelled an auto industry event on Wednesday, while the city of Chengdu plans to conduct mass testing for residents for five straight days.

"The imposition of new restrictions near-term undoubtedly will have a negative economic impact, but at least for now the market seems to focus on the fact that over the medium term China is looking to gradually move towards a strategy of living with COVID," said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

"That said, we think that setbacks are very likely in this process, thus we should expect spikes in market volatility along the way."

The euro EUR= rose 0.11% to $1.0313, after gaining 0.6% overnight, while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.1874, down 0.08% on the day.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell 0.15% to $0.664.

Cryptocurrencies remained volatile, with bitcoin BTC=BTSP swinging between losses and gains. It was last up 1.79% at $16,477.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0500 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0316

$1.0303

+0.14%

+0.00%

+1.0325

+1.0301

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

141.4450

141.2250

+0.18%

+0.00%

+141.4950

+140.9800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

145.92

145.50

+0.29%

+0.00%

+145.9200

+145.4100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9518

0.9515

+0.03%

+0.00%

+0.9520

+0.9507

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.1875

1.1886

-0.11%

+0.00%

+1.1908

+1.1873

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3387

1.3373

+0.11%

+0.00%

+1.3390

+1.3357

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.6638

0.6650

-0.17%

+0.00%

+0.6659

+0.6635

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6158

0.6155

+0.08%

+0.00%

+0.6193

+0.6121

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Bradley Perrett and Edmund Klamann)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; Mobile - +65 9121 9485; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

