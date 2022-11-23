FOREX-Dollar holds firm but on edge ahead of Fed minutes, kiwi rises

By Ankur Banerjee
SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held firm on Wednesday, with investors on tenterhooks before the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting which could offer clues on the outlook for inflation and the pace of interest rate hikes.
The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against a basket of six counterparts including the yen, the euro and sterling, was last trading at 107.110, having slipped 0.65% overnight.
In China, a spike in COVID-19 cases has clouded hopes for a swift reopening of the world's second largest economy.
Shanghai abruptly cancelled an auto industry event on Wednesday, while the city of Chengdu plans to conduct mass testing for residents for five straight days.
"The imposition of new restrictions near-term undoubtedly will have a negative economic impact, but at least for now the market seems to focus on the fact that over the medium term China is looking to gradually move towards a strategy of living with COVID," said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank.
"That said, we think that setbacks are very likely in this process, thus we should expect spikes in market volatility along the way."
The euro EUR= rose 0.11% to $1.0313, after gaining 0.6% overnight, while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.1874, down 0.08% on the day.
The Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell 0.15% to $0.664.
Cryptocurrencies remained volatile, with bitcoin BTC=BTSP swinging between losses and gains. It was last up 1.79% at $16,477.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0500 GMT
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0316
$1.0303
+0.14%
+0.00%
+1.0325
+1.0301
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
141.4450
141.2250
+0.18%
+0.00%
+141.4950
+140.9800
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=EBS
145.92
145.50
+0.29%
+0.00%
+145.9200
+145.4100
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9518
0.9515
+0.03%
+0.00%
+0.9520
+0.9507
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
1.1875
1.1886
-0.11%
+0.00%
+1.1908
+1.1873
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3387
1.3373
+0.11%
+0.00%
+1.3390
+1.3357
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
0.6638
0.6650
-0.17%
+0.00%
+0.6659
+0.6635
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
0.6158
0.6155
+0.08%
+0.00%
+0.6193
+0.6121
All spots FX=
Tokyo spots AFX=
Europe spots EFX=
Volatilities FXVOL=
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Bradley Perrett and Edmund Klamann)
((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; Mobile - +65 9121 9485; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.