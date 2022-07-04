FOREX-Dollar holds firm as growth fears stalk markets

By Tom Westbrook and Rae Wee

SINGAPORE, July 4 (Reuters) - The dollar kept trade-sensitive currencies pinned near multi-year lows on Monday and the euro was under pressure as investors sought safety due to worries about slowing global growth.

Data on Friday showed euro zone inflation surging to another record, adding to the case for the European Central Bank to raise interest rates this month.

While the euro EUR=EBS was flat at $1.0426 on Monday, it was barely above May's five-year trough of $1.0349, highlighting the market's preference for dollars as gloom clouds the outlook.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars hit two-year lows on Friday and were not far from those levels during the Asia session, with the Aussie AUD=D3 down 0.1% at $0.6809, after falling as low as $0.6764 on Friday. The kiwi held at $0.6203.AUD/

Trade is likely to be lightened ahead of the Independence Day holiday in the United States.

Safety flows tend to support the greenback, especially at the expense of export-driven currencies, when the world economy is weak. This has kept the dollar elevated even as growth fears have tempered U.S. rate hike expectations.

The U.S. dollar index =USD stood at 105.120, not far below last month's two-decade high of 105.790. The Atlanta Federal Reserve's much-watched GDP Now forecast has slid to an annualised minus 2.1% for the second quarter, implying the country was already technically in recession.

"The Aussie and other commodity currencies and even euro and sterling will likely decline even more into the week, given markets currently are super-focused on the risk of a sharp slowdown in the global economy," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

Sterling GBP=D3 hit a two-week low of $1.1976 on Friday and last bought $1.2090. GBP/

Ahead this week, Australia's central bank will meet on Tuesday and investors are also awaiting publication of minutes from last month's Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday and U.S. employment data on Friday.

Markets have priced in a 40 basis point (bp) rise in Australian interest rates, so the Aussie may not catch much of a boost if a hike of that size, or thereabouts, is delivered. RBAWATCH

Minutes of the Fed's June policy meeting on Wednesday are almost certain to sound hawkish, given the committee chose to hike rates by a super-sized 75 bps.

The market 0#FF: is pricing in around an 85% chance of another hike of 75 basis points this month and rates at 3.25% to 3.5% by year end - before cuts in 2023. FEDWATCH

Against Asian currencies, the dollar held Friday gains that lifted it to its strongest levels in years on the Thai baht THB=TH, Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID and Singapore dollar SGD=D3. EMRG/FRX

Similarly, the dollar held firm against the Japanese yen, and was last trading at 135.24 per dollar JPY=EBS.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS was one outlier, creeping higher to 6.6915 per dollar. China is emerging from lockdown and its equity markets have been drawing capital flows. Investors seem to regard it as a haven from stagflation risks in the West.CNY/

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0457 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0427

$1.0427

+0.01%

+0.00%

+1.0444

+1.0418

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

135.0950

135.2700

-0.14%

+0.00%

+135.2950

+134.8100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

140.87

140.99

-0.09%

+0.00%

+141.1700

+140.6200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9592

0.9596

+0.00%

+0.00%

+0.9596

+0.9583

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.2091

1.2095

-0.04%

+0.00%

+1.2119

+1.2090

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2892

1.2883

+0.11%

+0.00%

+1.2902

+1.2876

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.6815

0.6817

-0.03%

+0.00%

+0.6828

+0.6796

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6207

0.6205

-0.02%

+0.00%

+0.6217

+0.6197

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Writing and additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sonali Desai)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.