FOREX-Dollar holds firm ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Sinéad Carew

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index was barely higher on Tuesday as traders were cautious a day ahead of highly anticipated U.S. inflation data.

The dollar zig-zagged after Tuesday's data showed U.S. producer prices increased solidly in October, indicating that high inflation could persist for a while amid tight supply chains related to the pandemic.

But traders were holding back on big moves ahead of consumer price index (CPI) data due out on Wednesday morning with inflation being the hot topic for discussion.

"Looking for any sort of major moves ahead of the U.S. CPI tomorrow is going to be futile. We will likely see a little bit more movement on the FX side of things after CPI," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities.

He expects "a stronger print than consensus on what is already expected to be a fairly hot CPI print."

Economists polled by Reuters see monthly CPI accelerating to 0.4% from the previous month's 0.2% rise, with the closely watched year-on-year core measure gaining 0.3 percentage points to 4.3%, well above the Fed's average annual 2% inflation target.

The dollar index was up 0.03% at 94.0730 =USD while the euro dipped 0.03% to $1.1583 EUR=EBS.

Elsewhere, the yen reached a one-month high against the greenback of 112.73, before fading back to trade last at 112.91 JPY=EBS.

Sterling GBP=D3, hammered last week in the wake of the Bank of England's surprise decision to keep rates on hold, was down 0.21% at $1.3537.

The New Zealand dollar dipped 0.61% to $0.7122 NZD=D3 after jumping on Monday. It has been drawing support from traders wary of the possibility that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand could raise rates by as much as 50 basis points later this month.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar AUD=D3 dropped 0.6% to trade at $0.7377.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP rose to a record $68,564.40 before reversing course. It was last down 0.4% at $67,261. Also earlier ether ETH=BTSP hit a record high of $4,842.65.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:08AM (1508 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

94.0730

94.0540

+0.03%

4.548%

+94.1180

+93.8720

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1583

$1.1587

-0.03%

-5.19%

+$1.1609

+$1.1570

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

112.9100

113.2200

-0.27%

+9.28%

+113.2900

+112.7300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

130.79

131.18

-0.30%

+3.05%

+131.2600

+130.6900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9137

0.9136

-0.01%

+3.26%

+0.9153

+0.9117

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3537

$1.3566

-0.21%

-0.91%

+$1.3607

+$1.3538

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2481

1.2441

+0.33%

-1.98%

+1.2482

+1.2430

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7377

$0.7423

-0.60%

-4.08%

+$0.7431

+$0.7377

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0581

1.0585

-0.04%

-2.09%

+1.0597

+1.0569

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8555

0.8542

+0.15%

-4.27%

+0.8560

+0.8522

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7122

$0.7168

-0.61%

-0.79%

+$0.7174

+$0.7124

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.5240

8.5060

-0.18%

-1.12%

+8.5245

+8.4845

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.8769

9.8507

+0.27%

-5.64%

+9.8778

+9.8309

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.5741

8.5713

-0.03%

+4.61%

+8.5882

+8.5391

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

9.9319

9.9345

-0.03%

-1.43%

+9.9455

+9.8962

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London, Sinéad Carew in New York; Additonal reporting by Stephen Culp in New York; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Bernadette Baum and Jan Harvey)

