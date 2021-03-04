FOREX-Dollar hits three-month highs as Fed's Powell sticks to script
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to three-month highs on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell failed to express concern about a recent sell-off in U.S. Treasuries as some traders had expected, resulting in higher bond yields and demand for the greenback.
Powell set aside concern that a recent move up in U.S. Treasury yields might spell trouble for the Fed as investors push up borrowing costs the central bank wants to keep low.
While Powell said the increase was "notable and caught my attention," he did not consider it a "disorderly" move, or one that pushed long-term rates so high the Fed might have to intervene in markets more forcefully to bring them down, such as by increasing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.
Some investors expected Powell to “at least acknowledge that there is some concern regarding the pop in yield, which he didn’t do,” said Minh Trang, senior FX trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California.
“Overall his message remains the same, which is essentially they will maintain looser monetary policy until the economy shows consistent strength and we get back closer to what we were pre-pandemic in regards to both inflation and the labor market,” Trang said.
The dollar index =USD was last up 0.53% at 91.561, after getting as high as 91.663, the highest since Dec. 1. The euro EUR=EBS dipped 0.73% to $1.1973, the lowest since Feb. 5.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR got as high as 1.555% but are holding below a one-year high of 1.614% reached last week.
The dollar has gained along with U.S. government bond yields as impending U.S. fiscal stimulus adds fuel to expectations of higher inflation and the rollout of vaccines against COVID-19 heightens optimism that the economy headed for recovery.
"The U.S. is assuming the leadership position on growth matters, fiscal dominance and certainly vaccinations," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.
Jobs data for February on Friday is the next major U.S. economic focus.
The Swiss franc and the Japanese yen continued their recent weakness. They have been hurt expectations the U.S. will lead global growth, which some analysts are calling U.S. exceptionalism.
"The traditional (funding currencies) like euro, yen and Swiss, look to be particular laggards in that environment under a higher U.S. yield backdrop," said TD’s Issa.
The franc CHF=D3 weakened as far as 0.9297, the lowest since July 23. The yen JPY=D3 reached 107.93, its weakest since July 1.
Higher-risk currencies, including the Australian dollar, by contrast, are positioned to outperform as global growth improves. The Aussie AUD=D3 gave back earlier gains on Thursday, however, as stocks fell. It was last down 0.57% on the day at $0.7730, and is holding below three-year highs of $0.8007 reached last week.
In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell 5.36% to $47,691. Ether ETH=BTSP dropped 3.21% to $1,518.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:53PM (1953 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
91.5610
91.0970
+0.53%
1.756%
+91.6630
+90.9700
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1973
$1.2062
-0.73%
-2.00%
+$1.2065
+$1.1966
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
107.8550
106.9600
+0.87%
+4.45%
+107.8950
+106.9900
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
129.13
129.08
+0.04%
+1.74%
+129.6300
+128.9200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9290
0.9200
+0.98%
+5.01%
+0.9298
+0.9190
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3897
$1.3950
-0.33%
+1.77%
+$1.4016
+$1.3884
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2651
1.2656
-0.03%
-0.64%
+1.2693
+1.2575
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7730
$0.7775
-0.57%
+0.49%
+$0.7814
+$0.7709
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.1124
1.1094
+0.27%
+2.93%
+1.1151
+1.1077
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8613
0.8642
-0.34%
-3.63%
+0.8655
+0.8597
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7195
$0.7246
-0.69%
+0.21%
+$0.7272
+$0.7173
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.5750
8.4915
+0.87%
-0.26%
+8.6045
+8.4615
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2707
10.2459
+0.24%
-1.88%
+10.3041
+10.1883
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.4919
8.4217
+0.15%
+3.61%
+8.5023
+8.4105
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1701
10.1544
+0.15%
+0.93%
+10.1795
+10.1413
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.