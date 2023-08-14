FOREX-Dollar hits more than one-month high on China fears, yen drifts

By Hannah Lang and Harry Robertson
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hit more than a one-month high on Monday as investors sought a safe haven due to concerns about China's economy, and traders braced for possible Japanese government intervention after the yen hit its lowest level since November.
The dollar index =USD, which tracks the currency against its major peers, was up 0.36% to 103.23, its highest level in more than a month.
Analysts said investors bought the dollar as shelter from concerns about the health of the global economy, particularly China.
A source told Reuters that Country Garden, China's largest private developer, is seeking to delay payment on a private onshore bond for the first time, in a new sign of stress in the sector.
Meanwhile, two Chinese listed companies said at the weekend they had not received payment on maturing investment products from asset manager Zhongrong International Trust Co.
"A lot of traders are focusing again on China," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "I think there's so much concern with just their growth outlook, with their current property crisis, and I think one of the biggest wealth managers not being able to make [their] debt obligations is a big red flag."
The Bank of Japan has stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy as other global central banks hiked interest rates, making returns in other countries look more attractive and weighing heavily on the yen.
Japan intervened in currency markets last September when the dollar rose past 145 yen, prompting the Ministry of Finance (MOF) to buy the yen and push the pair back to around 140 yen. The yen is down nearly 10% against the dollar for the year.
"Lack of verbal intervention so far suggests that the patience level of Japanese authorities may have gone up after the latest tweak to monetary policy and the disinflation trends in the United States," said Charu Chanana, a market strategist at Saxo Markets.
"Still, traders are potentially cautious of that 145 handle."
The Australian dollar AUD=D3 slid to its lowest level since May at $0.6456 and was last down 0.30% versus the U.S. dollar at $0.648. The currency is often seen as a proxy for investor sentiment on China.
Sterling GBP=D3 was last down 0.34% to $1.2653, while the euro EUR=EBS was 0.46% lower at $1.08965.
Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX fell past 100 per U.S. dollar on Monday, driven in large part by the Russian current account surplus shrinking as energy export revenue dropped and government spending on the Ukraine war remained high.
"Whenever you fall through some key technical levels, it reminds traders, it reminds markets of just how hard hitting this war has been on the Russian economy," said Moya.
Economic data could move currencies later in the week, as investors will scrutinize Chinese industrial output and consumer spending data on Tuesday, before minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday. British inflation figures are also due on Wednesday.
Japanese GDP data is due on Tuesday, ahead of inflation figures on Friday.
Currency bid prices at 10:30AM (1430 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.2300
102.8700
+0.36%
-0.251%
+103.4600
+102.7600
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0896
$1.0947
-0.46%
+1.69%
+$1.0965
+$1.0874
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
145.3150
144.9550
+0.26%
+10.85%
+145.5700
+144.6500
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
158.35
158.65
-0.19%
+12.87%
+158.8200
+158.2000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8794
0.8764
+0.37%
-4.87%
+0.8828
+0.8756
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2654
$1.2697
-0.34%
+4.63%
+$1.2713
+$1.2617
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3460
1.3446
+0.12%
-0.64%
+1.3478
+1.3437
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6476
$0.6498
-0.30%
-4.97%
+$0.6503
+$0.6454
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9582
0.9595
-0.14%
-3.16%
+0.9613
+0.9583
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8608
0.8620
-0.14%
-2.67%
+0.8632
+0.8608
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.5965
$0.5985
-0.29%
-6.02%
+$0.5991
+$0.5944
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.4147
11.4084
+0.06%
+8.84%
+11.4769
+11.4104
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.8386
10.8246
-0.37%
+4.14%
+10.8866
+10.7994
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.8063
11.8505
-0.37%
+5.94%
+11.8886
+11.7970
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Harry Robertson in London; Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore Editing by Susan Fenton, Kirsten Donovan and Paul Simao)
