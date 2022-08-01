FOREX-Dollar hits lowest since mid-June vs yen as investors reassess U.S. rate hike outlook

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level since mid-June against the Japanese yen on Monday as investors weighed the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates as aggressively as some had expected.

The U.S. dollar index =USD was volatile after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity slowed less than expected in July. But a key report for investors this week will be the U.S. monthly jobs report on Friday.

"It's the beginning of a new month, and the real focus is on the possibility that the Fed slows down its rate hikes," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

"The big focus is on the jobs data at the end of the week, and that's likely to confirm that the improvement in the labor market is moderating," he said. "It's a weak number, but only given our recent past."

The dollar index is up roughly 10% for the year so far, boosted by investor expectations of an aggressive rate hike policy from the Fed.

"After a big move, I think we're really consolidating," Chandler said.

Last week, the Fed raised the benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point. The move came on top of a 75 basis points hike last month and smaller moves in May and March, in an effort by the U.S. central bank to cool inflation.

Also last week, the dollar crumbled against the yen, and two-year yields in the U.S. Treasury market also fell, after data showed the U.S. economy shrank for a second straight quarter.

On Monday, the dollar sank to its lowest level versus the yen since mid-June JPY=EBS, and was down from a late 1998 peak of nearly 140 yen which it hit last month. The dollar was last down 1.2% at 131.65.

The dollar index was last down 0.6%.

The broad weakness in the dollar helped the euro EUR=EBS, which was up 0.3% at $1.0260.

Currency investors were also watching news on U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan. Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing three sources. The United States says it would not be intimidated by Chinese threats to never "sit idly by" if she made the trip to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

The Aussie dollarAUD=D3 rose 0.5% to $0.7027.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 4:11PM (2011 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

105.3700

105.9900

-0.57%

10.147%

+106.0100

+105.2300

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0260

$1.0227

+0.33%

+0.00%

+$1.0275

+$1.0195

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

131.6450

133.2200

-1.17%

+0.00%

+133.5550

+131.6000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

135.08

136.19

-0.82%

+0.00%

+136.3400

+135.0100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9500

0.9518

-0.17%

+0.00%

+0.9531

+0.9483

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2256

$1.2184

+0.58%

+0.00%

+$1.2292

+$1.2165

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2841

1.2796

+0.35%

+0.00%

+1.2855

+1.2767

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7027

$0.6991

+0.54%

+0.00%

+$0.7047

+$0.6969

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9745

0.9728

+0.17%

+0.00%

+0.9758

+0.9714

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8369

0.8393

-0.29%

+0.00%

+0.8399

+0.8356

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6332

$0.6290

+0.64%

+0.00%

+$0.6352

+$0.6278

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.6335

9.6700

-0.32%

+0.00%

+9.6860

+9.5880

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.8858

9.8783

+0.08%

+0.00%

+9.9240

+9.8402

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.1185

10.1386

+0.13%

+12.20%

+10.1913

+10.0762

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3831

10.3699

+0.13%

+0.00%

+10.4065

+10.3473

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

FX positionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3biYWG7

