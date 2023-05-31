FOREX-Dollar hits highest since mid-March on cooling European inflation

By Hannah Lang and Harry Robertson

WASHINGTON/LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose strongly on Wednesday to a more than two-month high after data showed European inflation is cooling quicker than expected and China's recovery is sputtering.

The euro EUR=EBS fell to $1.066 earlier in the session, the lowest since March 20. It was last down 0.64% to $1.06665.

That helped the dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major peers, climb to 104.63, its highest since March 16. It was last up 0.509% at 104.570.

Data on Wednesday showed inflation in France and some of Germany's biggest states is cooling. Analysts said the figures reduced the pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep raising interest rates, diminishing the euro's attractiveness relative to the dollar.

"It makes an ECB rate increase less likely with the weaker-than-expected inflation data in France, so definitely helps weaken the euro," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank.

Inflation in France cooled in May to its lowest level in a year as energy and food price increases moderated. Euro zone-wide inflation data is due out tomorrow.

"European inflation is rolling back now and you're taking back some of the previously anticipated hikes from the ECB," said Carl Hammer, chief strategist at European bank SEB.

Hammer also said the probable resolution of the U.S. debt ceiling standoff was supporting U.S. stocks and likely helping the dollar.

Weak economic data out of China also boosted the U.S. currency, analysts said. A survey released on Wednesday showed that China's factory activity shrank faster than expected in May, in the latest sign that the country's recovery from COVID-19 lockdowns is faltering.

China's yuan CNH=D3 fell to its lowest since November, and was last down versus the greenback at 7.1304 per dollar.

"We're seeing dollar strength after Chinese data came in weaker than expected. That was the main mover overnight," said Gaffney. "It gives investors a little something to worry about, if you will, about the global recovery and possibility that we'll see the global economy slip into a recession."

In a busy day in currency markets, the Japanese yen JPY=EBS was last down 0.15% versus the greenback at 140.00 per dollar.

The dollar rose to a six-month peak against the yen of 140.93 on Tuesday but then fell sharply after Japan's top currency diplomat said officials "will closely watch currency market moves and respond appropriately as needed".

Sterling GBP=D3 was last trading at $1.2368, down 0.36% on the day.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP last fell 2.89% to $26,905.00. Ethereum ETH=BTSP last fell 2.55% to $1,855.70.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:30AM (1430 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

104.5600

104.0500

+0.50%

1.034%

+104.6300

+104.0000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0666

$1.0736

-0.65%

-0.46%

+$1.0736

+$1.0658

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

140.0100

139.7850

+0.17%

+6.80%

+140.3900

+139.3150

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

149.33

150.05

-0.48%

+6.44%

+150.1000

+148.8700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9123

0.9059

+0.72%

-1.32%

+0.9136

+0.9056

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2372

$1.2413

-0.36%

+2.27%

+$1.2426

+$1.2350

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3633

1.3601

+0.23%

+0.62%

+1.3651

+1.3599

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6468

$0.6517

-0.74%

-5.11%

+$0.6536

+$0.6465

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9729

0.9723

+0.06%

-1.68%

+0.9745

+0.9710

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8619

0.8649

-0.35%

-2.54%

+0.8651

+0.8621

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5994

$0.6043

-0.83%

-5.61%

+$0.6049

+$0.5987

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

11.1600

11.1900

-0.40%

+13.56%

+11.2960

+11.1370

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.9061

11.9989

-0.77%

+13.46%

+12.0598

+11.8920

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.9177

10.8749

-0.16%

+4.90%

+10.9570

+10.8454

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6453

11.6634

-0.16%

+4.45%

+11.6891

+11.6048

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Euro https://tmsnrt.rs/42dYspo

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Harry Robertson in London; Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland Editing by Mark Potter, Helen Popper and Andrea Ricci)

((Harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com))

