FOREX-Dollar hits highest since mid-March on cooling European inflation

By Hannah Lang and Harry Robertson
WASHINGTON/LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose strongly on Wednesday to a more than two-month high after data showed European inflation is cooling quicker than expected and China's recovery is sputtering.
The euro EUR=EBS fell to $1.066 earlier in the session, the lowest since March 20. It was last down 0.64% to $1.06665.
That helped the dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major peers, climb to 104.63, its highest since March 16. It was last up 0.509% at 104.570.
Data on Wednesday showed inflation in France and some of Germany's biggest states is cooling. Analysts said the figures reduced the pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep raising interest rates, diminishing the euro's attractiveness relative to the dollar.
"It makes an ECB rate increase less likely with the weaker-than-expected inflation data in France, so definitely helps weaken the euro," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank.
Inflation in France cooled in May to its lowest level in a year as energy and food price increases moderated. Euro zone-wide inflation data is due out tomorrow.
"European inflation is rolling back now and you're taking back some of the previously anticipated hikes from the ECB," said Carl Hammer, chief strategist at European bank SEB.
Hammer also said the probable resolution of the U.S. debt ceiling standoff was supporting U.S. stocks and likely helping the dollar.
Weak economic data out of China also boosted the U.S. currency, analysts said. A survey released on Wednesday showed that China's factory activity shrank faster than expected in May, in the latest sign that the country's recovery from COVID-19 lockdowns is faltering.
China's yuan CNH=D3 fell to its lowest since November, and was last down versus the greenback at 7.1304 per dollar.
"We're seeing dollar strength after Chinese data came in weaker than expected. That was the main mover overnight," said Gaffney. "It gives investors a little something to worry about, if you will, about the global recovery and possibility that we'll see the global economy slip into a recession."
In a busy day in currency markets, the Japanese yen JPY=EBS was last down 0.15% versus the greenback at 140.00 per dollar.
The dollar rose to a six-month peak against the yen of 140.93 on Tuesday but then fell sharply after Japan's top currency diplomat said officials "will closely watch currency market moves and respond appropriately as needed".
Sterling GBP=D3 was last trading at $1.2368, down 0.36% on the day.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP last fell 2.89% to $26,905.00. Ethereum ETH=BTSP last fell 2.55% to $1,855.70.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:30AM (1430 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
104.5600
104.0500
+0.50%
1.034%
+104.6300
+104.0000
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0666
$1.0736
-0.65%
-0.46%
+$1.0736
+$1.0658
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
140.0100
139.7850
+0.17%
+6.80%
+140.3900
+139.3150
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
149.33
150.05
-0.48%
+6.44%
+150.1000
+148.8700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9123
0.9059
+0.72%
-1.32%
+0.9136
+0.9056
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2372
$1.2413
-0.36%
+2.27%
+$1.2426
+$1.2350
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3633
1.3601
+0.23%
+0.62%
+1.3651
+1.3599
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6468
$0.6517
-0.74%
-5.11%
+$0.6536
+$0.6465
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9729
0.9723
+0.06%
-1.68%
+0.9745
+0.9710
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8619
0.8649
-0.35%
-2.54%
+0.8651
+0.8621
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.5994
$0.6043
-0.83%
-5.61%
+$0.6049
+$0.5987
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
11.1600
11.1900
-0.40%
+13.56%
+11.2960
+11.1370
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.9061
11.9989
-0.77%
+13.46%
+12.0598
+11.8920
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.9177
10.8749
-0.16%
+4.90%
+10.9570
+10.8454
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.6453
11.6634
-0.16%
+4.45%
+11.6891
+11.6048
World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Euro https://tmsnrt.rs/42dYspo
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Harry Robertson in London; Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland Editing by Mark Potter, Helen Popper and Andrea Ricci)
