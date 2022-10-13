FOREX-Dollar hits fresh 24-year high vs yen after strong U.S. inflation data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a fresh 24-year peak against the yen on Thursday, gaining across the board, after a blistering U.S. inflation report that opened the possibility of a 100-basis-point interest rate hike at next month's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Data showed U.S consumer prices increased more than expected in September and underlying inflation pressures continued to escalate, cementing expectations that the Fed will deliver another 75-basis-point (bps) rate increase.

The consumer price index rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in August, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI climbing 0.2%. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 8.2% after rising 8.3% in August.

"Anybody who says (Fed could) pivot is wishful thinking right now. The Fed has got to get a handle on inflation right now," said Arthur Laffer, president of Laffer Tengler Investments in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Soft landing is also becoming wishful thinking the more they raise rates. We're going to have a really soft, maybe even negative fourth quarter."

Following the data, fed funds futures have priced in a 13% chance of a 100-bps rate hike.

The dollar rose as high as 147.57 yen JPY=EBS, the highest since August 1998. It was last up 0.4% at 147.49 yen.

Traders remained on the lookout for Japanese intervention to prop up a struggling yen. Officials have reiterated they stand ready to take appropriate steps to counter excessive currency moves, though whether they wish to defend particular levels remains unclear.

The greenback also soared against the Swiss franc, hitting its highest since May 2019. The buck was last up nearly 1% at 1.0068 francs CHF=EBS.

The dollar also gained against the euro, which slid to a two-week low. The euro was last down 0.6% at $0.9659 EUR=EBS.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:21AM (1321 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

113.5100

113.2300

+0.27%

18.656%

+113.9200

+112.6100

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$0.9665

$0.9702

-0.35%

-14.96%

+$0.9753

+$0.9632

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

147.0550

146.9200

+0.09%

+27.73%

+147.6550

+146.4550

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

142.18

142.54

-0.25%

+9.10%

+143.0200

+141.8200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

1.0054

0.9976

+0.80%

+10.23%

+1.0073

+0.9961

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1199

$1.1099

+0.92%

-17.18%

+$1.1297

+$1.1061

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3949

1.3819

+0.87%

+10.25%

+1.3977

+1.3778

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6198

$0.6278

-1.29%

-14.75%

+$0.6299

+$0.6170

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9719

0.9679

+0.41%

-6.27%

+0.9739

+0.9675

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8632

0.8740

-1.24%

+2.76%

+0.8767

+0.8615

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5537

$0.5608

-1.37%

-19.20%

+$0.5639

+$0.5512

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.8230

10.7595

+0.82%

+23.14%

+10.8580

+10.6165

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.4732

10.4364

+0.35%

+4.59%

+10.4786

+10.3430

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

11.4306

11.3353

+0.48%

+26.75%

+11.4777

+11.2693

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.0506

10.9981

+0.48%

+7.98%

+11.0648

+10.9880

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Sterling volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rOYbtd

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Medha Singh in Bengalaru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

