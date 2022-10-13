FOREX-Dollar hits fresh 24-year high vs yen after strong U.S. inflation data
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a fresh 24-year peak against the yen on Thursday, gaining across the board, after a blistering U.S. inflation report that opened the possibility of a 100-basis-point interest rate hike at next month's Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Data showed U.S consumer prices increased more than expected in September and underlying inflation pressures continued to escalate, cementing expectations that the Fed will deliver another 75-basis-point (bps) rate increase.
The consumer price index rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in August, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI climbing 0.2%. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 8.2% after rising 8.3% in August.
"Anybody who says (Fed could) pivot is wishful thinking right now. The Fed has got to get a handle on inflation right now," said Arthur Laffer, president of Laffer Tengler Investments in Nashville, Tennessee.
"Soft landing is also becoming wishful thinking the more they raise rates. We're going to have a really soft, maybe even negative fourth quarter."
Following the data, fed funds futures have priced in a 13% chance of a 100-bps rate hike.
The dollar rose as high as 147.57 yen JPY=EBS, the highest since August 1998. It was last up 0.4% at 147.49 yen.
Traders remained on the lookout for Japanese intervention to prop up a struggling yen. Officials have reiterated they stand ready to take appropriate steps to counter excessive currency moves, though whether they wish to defend particular levels remains unclear.
The greenback also soared against the Swiss franc, hitting its highest since May 2019. The buck was last up nearly 1% at 1.0068 francs CHF=EBS.
The dollar also gained against the euro, which slid to a two-week low. The euro was last down 0.6% at $0.9659 EUR=EBS.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:21AM (1321 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
113.5100
113.2300
+0.27%
18.656%
+113.9200
+112.6100
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$0.9665
$0.9702
-0.35%
-14.96%
+$0.9753
+$0.9632
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
147.0550
146.9200
+0.09%
+27.73%
+147.6550
+146.4550
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
142.18
142.54
-0.25%
+9.10%
+143.0200
+141.8200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
1.0054
0.9976
+0.80%
+10.23%
+1.0073
+0.9961
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1199
$1.1099
+0.92%
-17.18%
+$1.1297
+$1.1061
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3949
1.3819
+0.87%
+10.25%
+1.3977
+1.3778
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6198
$0.6278
-1.29%
-14.75%
+$0.6299
+$0.6170
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9719
0.9679
+0.41%
-6.27%
+0.9739
+0.9675
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8632
0.8740
-1.24%
+2.76%
+0.8767
+0.8615
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.5537
$0.5608
-1.37%
-19.20%
+$0.5639
+$0.5512
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.8230
10.7595
+0.82%
+23.14%
+10.8580
+10.6165
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.4732
10.4364
+0.35%
+4.59%
+10.4786
+10.3430
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
11.4306
11.3353
+0.48%
+26.75%
+11.4777
+11.2693
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.0506
10.9981
+0.48%
+7.98%
+11.0648
+10.9880
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Sterling volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rOYbtd
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Medha Singh in Bengalaru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.