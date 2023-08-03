FOREX-Dollar hits 4-week peak, then eases, sterling lower after BOE hike

By Herbert Lash and Samuel Indyk

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The dollar fell from a four-week peak on Thursday after U.S. labor market data failed to impress a day before a key jobs report, and as Treasury yields rose but eased at the key short end.

Nonfarm-productivity rose to an annualized 3.7% to help curb growth in labor costs and offer another boost to the improving U.S. inflation outlook. But labor productivity has grown at a 1.4% rate since the fourth quarter of 2019, well below the long-term average since 1947 of 2.1%.

Other data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, while layoffs dropped to an 11-month low in July as labor market conditions remain tight.

"The activity data in the U.S. has shown a lot of resilience compared to the rest of the world," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX and macro strategist at UBS in New York, adding he did not find the day's data "particularly impactful."

The dollar also has been bolstered by the carry trade, when investors borrow in currencies with low interest rates and invest in the dollar or dollar-based assets.

"U.S. short-term rates are among the highest in the G10 or almost the highest in the G10, said Serebriakov, referring to industrialized nations that form the group. "That means if you're long dollars, you receive positive carry, and those are probably the two main drivers" of the dollar.

The closely watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls report is due on Friday.

The safe-haven Japanese yen strengthened 0.67%, at 142.34 per dollar, benefiting from risk aversion as global equities extended their recent decline. Earlier, the currency fell to a four-week low of 143.89 per dollar.

The Japanese currency had come under pressure this week even as the Bank of Japan on Friday loosened its grip on interest rates. Policymakers have also been quick to push back against speculation that the move was a prelude to an imminent exit of the central bank's ultra-easy policy.

Elsewhere in Asia, China's offshore yuan CNH=D3strengthened after data on Thursday showed the country's services activity expanded slightly faster in July, though investors continue to be on the lookout for further support measures from Beijing following last week's Politburo meeting.

Currency bid prices at 11:07 a.m. (1507 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

102.5400

102.5900

-0.04%

-0.918%

+102.8400

+102.4500

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0935

$1.0938

-0.02%

+2.06%

+$1.0956

+$1.0913

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

142.3500

143.3500

-0.73%

+8.54%

+143.8850

+142.2700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

155.66

156.76

-0.70%

+10.95%

+157.2300

+155.5400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8750

0.8778

-0.31%

-5.36%

+0.8798

+0.8739

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2703

$1.2712

-0.05%

+5.06%

+$1.2727

+$1.2620

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3357

1.3351

+0.04%

-1.42%

+1.3378

+1.3336

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6544

$0.6538

+0.11%

-3.99%

+$0.6555

+$0.6514

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9569

0.9598

-0.30%

-3.28%

+0.9612

+0.9561

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8606

0.8604

+0.02%

-2.69%

+0.8655

+0.8597

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6080

$0.6080

-0.07%

-4.32%

+$0.6093

+$0.6063

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.2480

10.3030

-0.40%

+4.56%

+10.3250

+10.2480

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2073

11.2671

-0.53%

+6.80%

+11.2854

+11.2093

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.7162

10.7024

+0.08%

+2.96%

+10.7554

+10.6851

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.7194

11.7106

+0.08%

+5.11%

+11.7546

+11.6998

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Dollar v2 030823 https://tmsnrt.rs/3QqYQi4

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Nick Macfie, Andrew Heavens, Giles Elgood and Richard Chang)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.