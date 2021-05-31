US Markets

FOREX-Dollar hits 3-year low vs Chinese yuan

Contributor
Joice Alves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

The dollar remained under pressure on Monday, falling to a three-year low versus the yuan as economic activity data showed that China's recovery had slowed but remained on a strong footing.

By Joice Alves

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - The dollar remained under pressure on Monday, falling to a three-year low versus the yuan as economic activity data showed that China's recovery had slowed but remained on a strong footing.

The Chinese economy has largely shaken off the gloom from the COVID-19 pandemic. Its factory activity growth slowed slightly in May as raw materials costs grew at their fastest pace in over a decade.

The offshore yuan changed hands at 6.3553 per dollar CNH=EBS, its highest since May 2018, even if analysts pointed that Chinese authorities appeared to be keen to want to curb its rise.

U.S. price data on Friday drove the greenback higher against a basket of currencies, =USD but the dollar slipped on Monday as investors weighed the likelihood of the impact of rising price pressures and a dovish Fed on U.S. assets.

U.S. consumer prices surged in April. The core PCE price index vaulted 3.1%, the largest annual gain since July 1992, due to a recovery from the pandemic and various supply disruptions.

The market considers the current inflation levels to be transitional, while next year U.S. inflation will then remain at 2.5%, Ulrich Leuchtmann, Commerzbank’s head of FX and commodity research wrote in a note.

"That does not make it any easier pricing USD," he said. "Until we have more clarity the dollar is likely to have found a good balance at current levels".

The dollar is on track for its second consecutive month of loss against a basket of currencies. It was down 0.1% at 90.027 at 0820 GMT. =USD

Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar held near a two-month high after a key measure of U.S. inflation showed stronger price gains than expected, keeping alive expectations of an eventual tapering in the Federal Reserve's asset buying.

The dollar edged 0.2% to 109.70 yen JPY=EBS and stood not far from Friday's peak of 110.20, its highest since early April.

The euro was flat at $1.216 EUR=EBS, off Friday's low of $1.2133. The British pound also barely moved at $1.4176 GBP=D3.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was 1.1% higher at $36,069 BTC=BTSP. Ether rose 3.4% to $2,468. ETH=BTSP

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((Joice.Alves@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422345; Reuters Messaging: joice.alves.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular