FOREX-Dollar hits 3-week high, shrugging off grim U.S. data
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Kate Duguid
NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a three-week high on Thursday as traders overlooked another week of roughly 3 million new jobless claims, evidence of a second wave of coronavirus-related lay-offs.
The Japanese yen JPY= and Swiss franc CHF= were both weaker against the dollar and flat versus the euro, and U.S. stocks ended the day up, suggesting the dollar's bid was not part of a broader risk-off move.
The Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report on Thursday, the most timely data on the economy, supports the contention that it would take a while for activity to rebound even as businesses in many states reopen after shuttering in mid-March as authorities tried to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
The latest data lifted to 36.5 million the number of people who have filed claims for unemployment benefits since mid-March, with more than one in five workers losing their job. Claims will be closely watched in the coming weeks for signs of whether companies rehire workers as businesses reopen.
Against a basket of its rivals =USD, the dollar was up 0.20% at 100.37, hitting a three-week high of 100.56 early in the session.
"The USD shrugged off the higher-than-forecast jobless claims, and deflationary trade prices, though Wall Street took a dive, before later turning higher," wrote analysts at Action Economics.
The euro was down 0.23% against the dollar at $1.079 EUR=.
"Economic fundamentals remain bleak on both sides of the Atlantic, with markets continuing to look through the data. Big picture, the pairing remains inside of recent trading ranges, and until a clearer view of the re-opening of economies becomes evident, more of the same is anticipated," wrote the analysts.
Earlier in the session the pound GBP= tumbled below the $1.22 line for the first time in more than five weeks after Wednesday's data showed Britain's economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March as the coronavirus crisis escalated. It later recovered, last trading down only 0.06% at $1.222.
Currency bid prices at 3:38PM (1938 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.0794
$1.0816
-0.20%
-3.71%
+1.0824
+1.0776
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
107.3000
107.0200
+0.26%
-1.43%
+107.3200
+106.7800
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
115.84
115.77
+0.06%
-5.02%
+115.8600
+115.3400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9734
0.9719
+0.15%
+0.58%
+0.9755
+0.9714
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2226
1.2229
-0.02%
-7.79%
+1.2241
+1.2167
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.4043
1.4099
-0.40%
+8.14%
+1.4139
+1.4043
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6462
0.6454
+0.12%
-7.96%
+0.6467
+0.6405
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0510
1.0517
-0.07%
-3.15%
+1.0521
+1.0506
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8830
0.8842
-0.14%
+4.41%
+0.8870
+0.8827
NZ Dollar/Dolar
NZD=
0.5996
0.5990
+0.10%
-10.99%
+0.6003
+0.5958
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
10.1648
10.1643
+0.00%
+15.79%
+10.2722
+10.1533
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.9739
11.0000
-0.24%
+11.55%
+11.0792
+10.9683
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.8160
9.8082
-0.13%
+5.01%
+9.8938
+9.8089
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.6026
10.6161
-0.13%
+1.27%
+10.6640
+10.6030
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Kate Duguid; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
