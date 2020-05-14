US Markets

FOREX-Dollar hits 3-week high, shrugging off grim U.S. data

Contributors
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Reuters
Kate Duguid Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Beawiharta Beawiharta

The dollar rose to a three-week high on Thursday as traders overlooked another week of roughly 3 million new jobless claims, evidence of a second wave of coronavirus-related lay-offs.

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a three-week high on Thursday as traders overlooked another week of roughly 3 million new jobless claims, evidence of a second wave of coronavirus-related lay-offs.

The Japanese yen JPY= and Swiss franc CHF= were both weaker against the dollar and flat versus the euro, and U.S. stocks ended the day up, suggesting the dollar's bid was not part of a broader risk-off move.

The Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report on Thursday, the most timely data on the economy, supports the contention that it would take a while for activity to rebound even as businesses in many states reopen after shuttering in mid-March as authorities tried to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

The latest data lifted to 36.5 million the number of people who have filed claims for unemployment benefits since mid-March, with more than one in five workers losing their job. Claims will be closely watched in the coming weeks for signs of whether companies rehire workers as businesses reopen.

Against a basket of its rivals =USD, the dollar was up 0.20% at 100.37, hitting a three-week high of 100.56 early in the session.

"The USD shrugged off the higher-than-forecast jobless claims, and deflationary trade prices, though Wall Street took a dive, before later turning higher," wrote analysts at Action Economics.

The euro was down 0.23% against the dollar at $1.079 EUR=.

"Economic fundamentals remain bleak on both sides of the Atlantic, with markets continuing to look through the data. Big picture, the pairing remains inside of recent trading ranges, and until a clearer view of the re-opening of economies becomes evident, more of the same is anticipated," wrote the analysts.

Earlier in the session the pound GBP= tumbled below the $1.22 line for the first time in more than five weeks after Wednesday's data showed Britain's economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March as the coronavirus crisis escalated. It later recovered, last trading down only 0.06% at $1.222.

Currency bid prices at 3:38PM (1938 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0794

$1.0816

-0.20%

-3.71%

+1.0824

+1.0776

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

107.3000

107.0200

+0.26%

-1.43%

+107.3200

+106.7800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

115.84

115.77

+0.06%

-5.02%

+115.8600

+115.3400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9734

0.9719

+0.15%

+0.58%

+0.9755

+0.9714

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2226

1.2229

-0.02%

-7.79%

+1.2241

+1.2167

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.4043

1.4099

-0.40%

+8.14%

+1.4139

+1.4043

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6462

0.6454

+0.12%

-7.96%

+0.6467

+0.6405

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0510

1.0517

-0.07%

-3.15%

+1.0521

+1.0506

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8830

0.8842

-0.14%

+4.41%

+0.8870

+0.8827

NZ Dollar/Dolar

NZD=

0.5996

0.5990

+0.10%

-10.99%

+0.6003

+0.5958

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

10.1648

10.1643

+0.00%

+15.79%

+10.2722

+10.1533

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.9739

11.0000

-0.24%

+11.55%

+11.0792

+10.9683

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.8160

9.8082

-0.13%

+5.01%

+9.8938

+9.8089

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.6026

10.6161

-0.13%

+1.27%

+10.6640

+10.6030

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Kate Duguid; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular