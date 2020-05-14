FOREX-Dollar hits 3-week high, shrugging off grim U.S. data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a three-week high on Thursday as traders overlooked another week of roughly 3 million new jobless claims, evidence of a second wave of coronavirus-related lay-offs.

The Japanese yen JPY= and Swiss franc CHF= were both weaker against the dollar and flat versus the euro, and U.S. stocks ended the day up, suggesting the dollar's bid was not part of a broader risk-off move.

The Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report on Thursday, the most timely data on the economy, supports the contention that it would take a while for activity to rebound even as businesses in many states reopen after shuttering in mid-March as authorities tried to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

The latest data lifted to 36.5 million the number of people who have filed claims for unemployment benefits since mid-March, with more than one in five workers losing their job. Claims will be closely watched in the coming weeks for signs of whether companies rehire workers as businesses reopen.

Against a basket of its rivals =USD, the dollar was up 0.20% at 100.37, hitting a three-week high of 100.56 early in the session.

"The USD shrugged off the higher-than-forecast jobless claims, and deflationary trade prices, though Wall Street took a dive, before later turning higher," wrote analysts at Action Economics.

The euro was down 0.23% against the dollar at $1.079 EUR=.

"Economic fundamentals remain bleak on both sides of the Atlantic, with markets continuing to look through the data. Big picture, the pairing remains inside of recent trading ranges, and until a clearer view of the re-opening of economies becomes evident, more of the same is anticipated," wrote the analysts.

Earlier in the session the pound GBP= tumbled below the $1.22 line for the first time in more than five weeks after Wednesday's data showed Britain's economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March as the coronavirus crisis escalated. It later recovered, last trading down only 0.06% at $1.222.

Currency bid prices at 3:38PM (1938 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0794

$1.0816

-0.20%

-3.71%

+1.0824

+1.0776

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

107.3000

107.0200

+0.26%

-1.43%

+107.3200

+106.7800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

115.84

115.77

+0.06%

-5.02%

+115.8600

+115.3400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9734

0.9719

+0.15%

+0.58%

+0.9755

+0.9714

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2226

1.2229

-0.02%

-7.79%

+1.2241

+1.2167

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.4043

1.4099

-0.40%

+8.14%

+1.4139

+1.4043

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6462

0.6454

+0.12%

-7.96%

+0.6467

+0.6405

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0510

1.0517

-0.07%

-3.15%

+1.0521

+1.0506

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8830

0.8842

-0.14%

+4.41%

+0.8870

+0.8827

NZ Dollar/Dolar

NZD=

0.5996

0.5990

+0.10%

-10.99%

+0.6003

+0.5958

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

10.1648

10.1643

+0.00%

+15.79%

+10.2722

+10.1533

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.9739

11.0000

-0.24%

+11.55%

+11.0792

+10.9683

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.8160

9.8082

-0.13%

+5.01%

+9.8938

+9.8089

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.6026

10.6161

-0.13%

+1.27%

+10.6640

+10.6030

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Kate Duguid; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

