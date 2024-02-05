FOREX-Dollar hits 11-week high as Fed rate cut bets recede

By Harry Robertson and Rae Wee

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to its highest in almost three months against other major currencies on Monday as traders clawed back bets for aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

The Fed repricing has followed Friday's blockbuster U.S. jobs report that far exceeded market expectations and sent U.S. bond yields soaring, boosting the country's currency.

Treasury yields rose further on Monday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said over the weekend that the central bank could "give it some time" before cutting interest rates.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the greenback against six other major currencies, rose to 104.3, its highest since Nov. 17, It was last up 0.21% at 104.27.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR was last up 6 basis points at 4.433%, after jumping 18 bps on Friday.

The euro EUR=EBS fell to its lowest since Dec. 11 at $1.0747 and was last down 0.36% at $1.0752.

In an interview with the CBS news show "60 Minutes" that aired on Sunday night and was conducted on Thursday, Powell said the Fed could be patient in deciding when to cut its benchmark interest rate.

"The prudent thing to do is... to just give it some time and see that the data confirm that inflation is moving down to 2% in a sustainable way," Powell said.

Charu Chanana, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank, said: "Reasons for a bullish USD trend continue to multiply... and now markets having to seriously reassess Powell's pushback to March rate cut pricing."

Japan's yen JPY=EBS fell to its lowest since early December in early Asia trade at 148.82 per dollar, before steadying to stand at 148.36.

Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, said a weak euro zone economy was also likely weighing on the euro.

"We have stagnation in Germany," she said. "I think we’re going into a period when it's going to be really hard for the euro to make significant gains."

Data on Monday showed that German exports fell more than expected in December due to weak global demand.

RATE CUT EXPECTATIONS

Fed funds futures now show roughly 120 basis points (bps) worth of easing priced in for the Fed this year, down from about 150 bps at the end of last year.

A March cut is now seen as a roughly 16% possibility, down sharply from around 50% a week ago.

Sterling GBP=D3 was down 0.46% to $1.2576, its lowest since Dec. 13, as the dollar rallied.

The pound showed little reaction to revised data that indicated Britain's unemployment rate was lower than expected at the end of the year.

Elsewhere, China's central bank continued to use the official guidance fix to keep its currency stable, after setting the midpoint rate for the yuan CNY=PBOC firmer than Reuters' estimate.

That supported the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS slightly, though it still struggled against the stronger dollar to finish the domestic session at 7.1982, the weakest close since Nov. 17.

The main event on theeconomic calendaris the ISM non-manufacturing survey later in the day, which will give a sense of the health of the U.S. economy in January.

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Alex Richardson, Kirsten Donovan)

((Harry.Robertson@thomsonreuters.com; Rae.Wee@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.