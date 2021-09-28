FOREX-Dollar hits 10-1/2-month high as Treasury yields surge

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Elizabeth Howcroft
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar climbed to its highest level in more than 10 months on Tuesday, while other major G10 currencies weakened, as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields made the greenback more attractive to investors.
U.S. Treasury yields have surged since the end of last week, after the Federal Reserve said it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and hinted that interest rate hikes may follow.
On Tuesday, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a three-month peak, and were last up five basis points at 1.5374% US10YT=RR.
"Currencies are completely fixated on what's happening in the Treasury market," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.
"Expectations are also pretty high that infrastructure spending is going to get done and we're going to see a lot more Treasury issuance and this is just going to drive up yields and the dollar is going to be supported by it," he added.
In mid-morning trading in New York, the U.S. dollar index hit its highest level since early November and was last up 0.4% at 93.750 =USD.
Risk aversion exacerbated the currency market moves, said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho, with equity markets down.
The Australian dollar, which is seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, was down 0.5% at US$0.7249 AUD=D3.
The euro was down 0.2% versus the dollar at $1.1676 EUR=EBS. Earlier in the session, it hit a six-week low of $1.1672.
"Amidst the many cross-currents in FX markets right now - energy, Evergrande, U.S. debt ceiling, Delta - one theme that seems to be gaining traction is that the market lies on the cusp of re-assessing the path for the Fed tightening cycle," ING strategists wrote in a note to clients.
"A big move higher in the short-end is the key reason why we are bullish on the dollar, particularly from 2Q next year, but we will closely monitor and re-assess whether that move needs to come earlier - largely a function of timing the take-off in short-end rates."
The Japanese yen weakened to its lowest level in nearly three months against the dollar. The greenback was last up 0.5% at 111.60 yen. JPY=EBS.
The yen is the G10 currency most correlated with U.S. two-year and 10-year Treasury yields, MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman said in a note to clients.
Minutes from the Bank of Japan's July meeting showed that some central bank policymakers warned of the risk of a delay in the country's economic recovery.
The British pound, meanwhile, was down 1.2% at $1.3535. The currency jumped last week after a hawkish tone by the Bank of England, but analysts struck a cautious note on the currency as Britain struggled with supply chain chaos due to a shortage of truck drivers.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:51AM (1351 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
93.7890
93.4110
+0.42%
4.232%
+93.8050
+93.3600
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1672
$1.1695
-0.20%
-4.47%
+$1.1704
+$1.1672
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
111.6150
111.0100
+0.55%
+8.03%
+111.6350
+110.9350
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
130.26
129.79
+0.36%
+2.63%
+130.3600
+129.6800
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9301
0.9257
+0.48%
+5.13%
+0.9301
+0.9259
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3530
$1.3706
-1.28%
-0.96%
+$1.3717
+$1.3531
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2689
1.2629
+0.48%
-0.35%
+1.2689
+1.2594
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7233
$0.7287
-0.73%
-5.97%
+$0.7311
+$0.7231
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0854
1.0824
+0.28%
+0.43%
+1.0857
+1.0826
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8624
0.8538
+1.01%
-3.50%
+0.8628
+0.8526
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6952
$0.7014
-0.83%
-3.15%
+$0.7026
+$0.6950
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.6495
8.6010
+0.58%
+0.75%
+8.6615
+8.5990
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0959
10.0530
+0.43%
-3.55%
+10.1137
+10.0475
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.7384
8.7079
+0.21%
+6.62%
+8.7397
+8.6971
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.2006
10.1792
+0.21%
+1.23%
+10.2055
+10.1750
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Philippa Fletcher, Bernadette Baum and Susan Fenton)
