FOREX-Dollar higher as banking jitters resurface, euro slips

By Samuel Indyk

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher as risk sentiment soured in Europe on returning banking worries, while the euro slipped even as policymakers left the door open to a 50 basis point rate hike at next week's European Central Bank meeting.

The U.S. dollar index =USD was last up 0.2% at 101.48 in a flight to safety as worries about the health of the financial system resurfaced following earnings from First Republic Bank and UBS.

News on Monday of plunging deposits at First Republic BankFRC.N served as a reminder that stability risks have not entirely died down, while UBS UBSG.S reported a 52% slide in quarterly income as it prepares to swallow fallen rival Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

Safe haven currencies, such as Japan's yen, also firmed on Tuesday, even as the Bank of Japan's new governor Kazuo Ueda signalled he was to shift policy. This week's BOJ meeting, which concludes on Friday, is his first in charge.

The yen JPY=EBS rose 0.1% to 134.08 per dollar and was up 0.3% to 147.84 per euro EURJPY=EBS, having earlier touched an eight-year low of 148.635.

"You need to respect the guidance that Ueda is giving, that we won't see any changes on Friday. But I think tightening will come from the BOJ, maybe in June or July, because inflation is well above target," said Jens Nærvig Pedersen, director, FX and rates strategy at Danske Bank.

"I see a prospect for a stronger yen on the back of monetary tightening in Japan but also because we're reaching the end of the tightening cycle in the U.S.," he added.

The euro EUR=EBS was down around 0.2% against the dollar but still holding above $1.10, having risen 1.7% so far in April and over 4% since the beginning of March.

"The euro has performed well against most currencies recently because of the optimism around the outlook for the euro zone economy and the market anticipating more rate hikes from the ECB," Danske Bank's Pedersen said.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel told Politico that a 50 bp rate hike was not off the table and would depend on data - notably inflation figures due two days before May's meeting.

French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau seemed to have a different view, calling for further hikes to be limited in number and size in an interview with Le Figaro, but markets have focused on the fact that still more hikes are expected.

Futures pricing implies about a 2/3 chance of a 25 bp ECB hike and a 1/3 chance of a larger 50 bp rise. 0#ECBWATCH

The Swiss franc CHF=EBS was benefitting from its characterisation as a safe haven, rising 0.1% against the stronger dollar.

According to Electronic Broking Services data stretching back to the early 2000s, the Swiss currency also hit its highest on the yen CHFJPY=EBS in two decades at 151.36.

Sterling GBP=D3 was down 0.2% at $1.2463, but was close to a 10-month high of $1.2545 reached earlier this month.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 was softer at $0.6654 as traders waited for inflation data due on Wednesday, while the kiwi NZD=D3 was at $0.6152.

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Daily FX 25/04https://tmsnrt.rs/41Ro0cB

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sam Holmes)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.