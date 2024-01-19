FOREX-Dollar heads for weekly gain as rate cut optimism cools

By Harry Robertson and Tom Westbrook

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track to rise for the week on Friday, adding to solid gains so far this year, as the U.S. economy and pushback from central bankers has caused traders to dial down expectations of swift falls in interest rates.

The euro EUR=EBS has fallen 0.6% this week, helping push the dollar index =USD to a 0.9% gain, taking its increase this year to 1.9%.

"That, and a fresh bout of turbulence across China's property and financial markets has the dollar returning to form."

On Friday, the euro was up 0.1% at $1.0887, while the dollar index was little changed at 103.33.

The yen was also little changed at 148.02 to the dollar, having fallen after data showed Japan's core inflation rate slowed to 2.3% in the year to December. That was its lowest annual pace since June 2022, taking the pressure off policymakers to make swift moves.

"We're kind of stuck in this range here in euro," said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo. "As much as has happened, the euro has barely moved this year."

Investors now expect 140 bps of interest rate cuts from the Fed this year, down from 165 bps a week earlier. They also see a roughly 54% chance the first cut comes in March, from 77% a week ago.

Fed official Christopher Waller said on Tuesday the U.S. economy's strength gives policymakers flexibility to move "carefully and slowly", which traders took as pushing back at pricing for a speedy fall in rates.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR, which track short-term interest rate expectations, are up 22 basis points this week to 4.359%. US/

Australia's dollar AUD=D3, which tends to rise when investors are taking more risk in global markets, was up 0.4% at $0.6599, although it remains around 3.2% lower for the year.

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Jamie Freed, Susan Fenton and Sharon Singleton)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com; tom.westbrook@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.