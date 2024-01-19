FOREX-Dollar headed for second weekly gain as rate cut optimism cools

By Harry Robertson and Tom Westbrook

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track to rise for a second straight week on Friday as signs of resilience in the U.S. economy and pushback from central bankers has caused traders to dial down expectations of swift and sharp falls in interest rates.

The euro EUR=EBS has fallen 0.6% this week, helping push the dollar index =USD to a 0.9% gain.

"That, and a fresh bout of turbulence across China's property and financial markets has the dollar returning to form."

On Friday, the euro was roughly flat at $1.0878, as was the dollar index, at 103.38.

"We're kind of stuck in this range here in euro," said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo. "As much as has happened, the euro has barely moved this year."

Investors now expect 140 bps of interest rate cuts from the Fed this year, down from 165 bps a week earlier. They also see a roughly 54% chance the first cut comes in March, from 77% a week ago.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday the U.S. economy's strength gives policymakers flexibility to move "carefully and slowly", which traders took as pushing back at pricing for a speedy fall in rates.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR, which track short-term interest rate expectations, are up 21 basis points this week to 4.348%. US/

Deepening malaise in China's property markets rattled investors, who sold mainland shares to multi-year lows and the yuan currency CNY=CFXS to an almost two-month low of 7.197 per dollar, drawing state-bank buying to support it. CNY/

(Reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Jamie Freed and Susan Fenton)

