FOREX-Dollar gets boost as risk sentiment sours

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The greenback bounced on Friday as concerns over delayed U.S. fiscal stimulus amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and the increasing likelihood that Britain will exit the European Union without a deal dented risk appetite.

Overnight, hopes of a global economic rebound and a fading pandemic in 2021 saw investors taking bets on riskier currencies linked to rising commodity prices such as the Australian and Canadian dollars AUD=, CAD=, both of which hit more than two year highs.

But sentiment worsened as investors turned attention back to the prospect of more business closures to stem the spread of COVID-19 and continued volatility from Brexit.

“This has been a disappointing week on many fronts,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

“There’s been no progress on COVID aid relief talks in DC, we have Brexit, which is once again going to go down to the wire, and coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations are still at a staggering pace in the U.S. and it's likely to lead to more restrictive measures and lockdowns,” Moya said.

Another 2,902 U.S. deaths were reported on Thursday, a day after a record 3,253 people died, a pace projected to continue for the next two to three months until a vaccine can be widely distributed.

But talks on a federal COVID-19 relief package have not been fruitful, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday raised the possibility of negotiations dragging on through Christmas.

Data on Friday showed that U.S. producer prices barely rose in November, supporting views that inflation would remain benign in the near term as the pandemic restrains the labor market and demand for services.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies =USD was last up 0.20% at 90.936. It is trading just above a two-and-a-half-year low of 90.471 reached on Dec. 4.

Sterling dipped 0.66% to $1.3211 and bets on further volatility in the currency grew as a disorderly Brexit appeared more likely.

Options market moves show traders bracing for chaos, with one-week implied volatility GBPSWO= at a nine-month high and the premium of sterling puts to calls GBP1MRR= near its highest since April as investors pay for downside protection.

The euro EUR= also retreated against the dollar, losing 0.16% to $1.2122 after Thursday's gains, when the European Central Bank announced a new round of stimulus in line with market expectations. EU leaders also reached a compromise over a pandemic aid package.

Currency bid prices at 10:01AM (1501 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

$90.9360

90.7630

+0.20%

+0.00%

+91.0480

+90.6130

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2122

$1.2142

-0.16%

+8.13%

+1.2163

+1.2111

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

103.9600

104.1850

-0.18%

-4.25%

+104.2650

+103.9400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.01

126.51

-0.40%

+3.33%

+126.6100

+125.9600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8892

0.8858

+0.40%

-8.10%

+0.8900

+0.8854

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3211

1.3293

-0.66%

-0.44%

+1.3323

+1.3135

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2770

1.2742

+0.24%

-1.69%

+1.2792

+1.2721

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7535

0.7536

-0.03%

+7.37%

+0.7572

+0.7520

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0776

1.0755

+0.20%

-0.70%

+1.0785

+1.0750

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9173

0.9129

+0.48%

+8.50%

+0.9229

+0.9116

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.7084

0.7100

-0.21%

+5.29%

+0.7112

+0.7074

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.8070

8.7540

+0.50%

+0.29%

+8.8680

+8.7495

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.6771

10.6518

+0.24%

+8.53%

+10.7485

+10.6245

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.4614

8.4428

+0.08%

-9.48%

+8.4896

+8.4212

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2574

10.2495

+0.08%

-2.02%

+10.2860

+10.2385

(Additional reporting by Julien Ponthus in London; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

