FOREX-Dollar gains, yen weakest in a week after Fed's Powell warns on rates

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a one-week high against the Japanese yen on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that Fed policymakers are "are not confident" that interest rates are yet high enough to finish the battle with inflation.

The dollar index =USD was last up 0.28% on the day at 105.80. The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.30% to $1.0678. The dollar gained 0.23% to 151.27 Japanese yen JPY=EBS, the highest since Nov. 1.

Traders remained on alert for potential intervention to shore up the struggling Japanese currency, which is near a one-year low of 151.74 reached last week.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Alexander Smith)

