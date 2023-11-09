FOREX-Dollar gains, yen weakest in a week after Fed's Powell warns on rates

Updated at 1408 EST
NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a one-week high against the Japanese yen on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that Fed policymakers are "are not confident" that interest rates are yet high enough to finish the battle with inflation.
The dollar index =USD was last up 0.28% on the day at 105.80. The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.30% to $1.0678. The dollar gained 0.23% to 151.27 Japanese yen JPY=EBS, the highest since Nov. 1.
Traders remained on alert for potential intervention to shore up the struggling Japanese currency, which is near a one-year low of 151.74 reached last week.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:08PM (1908 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
105.8000
105.5000
+0.28%
2.232%
+105.8400
+105.3700
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0678
$1.0710
-0.30%
-0.35%
+$1.0726
+$1.0673
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
151.2650
150.9650
+0.23%
+15.41%
+151.3100
+150.7700
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
161.52
161.67
-0.09%
+15.12%
+161.7900
+161.4200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9020
0.8993
+0.34%
-2.41%
+0.9025
+0.8990
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2236
$1.2285
-0.41%
+1.17%
+$1.2308
+$1.2232
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3793
1.3792
+0.06%
+1.85%
+1.3807
+1.3747
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6379
$0.6402
-0.36%
-6.42%
+$0.6428
+$0.6375
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9631
0.9628
+0.03%
-2.67%
+0.9648
+0.9620
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8725
0.8716
+0.10%
-1.35%
+0.8728
+0.8694
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.5911
$0.5912
-0.06%
-6.95%
+$0.5954
+$0.5907
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
11.1880
11.1710
+0.21%
+14.07%
+11.2030
+11.1100
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.9521
11.9598
-0.06%
+13.90%
+11.9851
+11.9020
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.8968
10.8906
-0.25%
+4.70%
+10.9054
+10.8300
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.6377
11.6670
-0.25%
+4.38%
+11.6745
+11.6150
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Alexander Smith)
