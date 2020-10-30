FOREX-Dollar gains on U.S. election caution, surging COVID-19 cases

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar rose to a four-week high on Friday, moving within narrow ranges, amid jitters ahead of next week's U.S. presidential election and the continued surge in global coronavirus cases that has forced lockdowns in parts of Europe.

The greenback posted its largest weekly percentage gain since late September, with investors scooping up dollars due to fears of a contested election and the economic impact of renewed lockdowns in France, Germany and some regions of Spain.

The United States recorded its 9 millionth case on Friday, nearly 3% of the population, with almost 229,000 dead since the outbreak of the pandemic early this year, according to a Reuters tally of publicly reported data.

Friday's economic data, meanwhile, which showed U.S. consumer spending exceeding forecasts, had little impact on the currency market.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index rose 0.2% to 94.035=USD. On the week, the index was up 1.4%, its best weekly performance in more than a month.

"This could well be election jitters although we have had the election on our calendar for a long time," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

"It's not as if the probability outcomes have shifted very much this week, but it is possible that some people saved position squaring up to the last moment. That has pulled euro/dollar lower a little bit," he added.

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1643EUR=EBS, after sliding to a four-week low of $1.1640. The euro remains pressured overall after the European Central Bank on Thursday flagged further monetary easing in December. .

FX volatility gauges for euro-dollar EURSWO=FN and most other major currencies were elevated, with that in the single currency at more than 10% on Friday.

Ranko Berich, head of market analysis, at Monex Europe said a win by Democratic candidate Joe Biden over President Donald Trump could improve the outlook for U.S. macroeconomic growth due to better pandemic management, and "would be mildly positive for the dollar against G10 currencies."

The greenback was little changed against the yen at 104.66 yen JPY=EBS, after rallying overnight from a five-week trough as it benefited from a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields and broad dollar buying.

Some commodity currencies, meanwhile, took another spill on Friday, capping what for some was set to be their worst week since the March COVID-19 collapse.

With Brent already down 10% for the week and still on the slide, traders seemed ready to sell anything linked to crude.

Russia's rouble dropped 0.5% to near 80 per dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX on course for a 4% weekly drop. Norway's crown NOK= had managed to steady at 9.57 per dollar but only after a near 3.5% weekly skid, while Canada's dollar CAD= was facing its worst week since April.

Against the Chinese yuan in the offshore market, the dollar fell 0.2% to 6.6945 yuan CNH=EBS.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:06 PM (1906 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1645

$1.1672

-0.22%

+3.88%

+1.1705

+1.1640

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

104.6750

104.6100

+0.01%

-3.68%

+104.7350

+104.1500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

121.90

122.11

-0.17%

-0.04%

+122.4300

+121.6300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9171

0.9158

+0.14%

-5.23%

+0.9172

+0.9140

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.2956

1.2927

+0.24%

-2.30%

+1.2987

+1.2900

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3321

1.3330

-0.09%

+2.52%

+1.3347

+1.3280

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7026

0.7028

+0.01%

+0.17%

+0.7072

+0.7011

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0679

1.0689

-0.09%

-1.59%

+1.0701

+1.0672

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8986

0.9026

-0.44%

+6.29%

+0.9052

+0.8984

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6611

0.6626

-0.21%

-1.74%

+0.6670

+0.6598

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.5495

9.5350

+0.27%

+8.99%

+9.5960

+9.4720

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.1241

11.1360

-0.11%

+13.07%

+11.2134

+11.0720

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.9029

8.9324

-0.53%

-4.76%

+8.9470

+8.8502

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3689

10.4238

-0.53%

-0.96%

+10.4410

+10.3510

Oil spill pummels petro currencieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3mvOQS8

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Ken Ferris)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.